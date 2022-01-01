The Weeknd hints at release of new album: ‘Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people’

The Weeknd has hinted at the impending release of a new album in a message shared on social media.

The pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, has not released a record since 2020’s After Hours, which contained the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”.

On Instagram this morning (1 January), The Weeknd shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and La Mar Taylor, the XO Records creative director who serves as his creative director.

“Happy New Year brother! What we thinking ??” asks Taylor in the message.

“Happy new year!” responded the singer. “Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout.

“Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people… XO.”

While further details have yet to be officially confirmed – including the album’s title and a release date – many fans have taken the message as confirmation that the new record’s release is imminent.

In November, The Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights” overtook Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” to take the No 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs of All-Time chart.

“I don’t think [it] has hit me yet,” The Weeknd told Billboard after learning the news. “I try not to dwell on it too much. I just count my blessings, and I’m just grateful.”

