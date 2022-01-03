The Weeknd announces new album Dawn FM featuring Jim Carrey will arrive this week

The Weeknd has announced that his new album – titled Dawn FM – will be released on Friday (7 January).

The pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, shared a Twitter post today (3 January) captioned: “new album: dawn FM // january 7th.”

He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for the forthcoming release of “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.

Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never all feature on the record.

Most surprisingly, the comedian Jim Carrey will also appear on the album. It is not yet clear in what capacity the actor will feature.

The announcement follows days after The Weeknd hinted at the impending release of a new album in a message shared on social media.

On 1 January, the musician posted a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and La Mar Taylor, the XO Records creative director who serves as his creative director.

“Happy New Year brother! What we thinking ??” asks Taylor in the message.

“Happy new year!” responded the singer. “Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout.

“Let’s just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people… XO.”

The Weeknd has not released a record since 2020’s After Hours, which contained the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”.

In November, The Weeknd’s song “Blinding Lights” overtook Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” to take the No 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs of All-Time chart.

“I don’t think [it] has hit me yet,” he told Billboard after learning the news. “I try not to dwell on it too much. I just count my blessings, and I’m just grateful.”

