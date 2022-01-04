The Weekend: Jim Carrey calls new album Dawn ‘deep and elegant’

Jim Carrey has teased The Weeknd’s forthcoming album Dawn, describing it as “deep and elegant”.

The comedian and actor is credited on the Canadian artist’s new record, which he announced earlier this week.

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” Carrey tweeted.

“It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

“Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle,” The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, responded.

Dawn is scheduled for release on Friday 7 January.

Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never are also featured on the album.

The Weeknd’s previous album – 2020’s After Hours – included the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”.

Read The Independent’s review here.

