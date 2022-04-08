The War in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

On the 24th of February 2022, Putin announced he was invading Ukraine, under the guise of a ‘Special Military Operation’. The conflict has killed over 15,000 people and caused the largest refugee crisis seen in Europe since World War II.
The Independent’s International Correspondent Bel Trew has been on the ground in Ukraine.
