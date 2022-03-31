The Wanted’s Tom Parker has died aged 33 following brain tumour

Tom Parker has died aged 33 from a brain tumour.

His wife, Kelsey Hardwick, announced the sad news in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

She wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

Tom and Kelsey share two children together, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, 17 months.

She added: “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

