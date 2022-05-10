The unlikely Queen’s platinum jubilee memorabilia: A Samsung union jack fridge

The Queen’s platinum jubilee is the biggest monarch landmark in recent British history, so it’s unsurprising that hardcore royalists are already collecting memorabilia such as commemorative plates, scarves and even a limited-edition Barbie, or that brands are dolling out the party decorations and drinks.

But, Samsung has blown everyone else out of the water when it comes to large scale tributes to Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne, introducing a limited edition bespoke Queen’s Jubilee fridge freezer.

Yes, you read that right. You can now get a whole kitchen appliance to celebrate the big day and have a lasting memento of it for years (or possibly over a decade) to come.

It may seem a bit mad, we had to do a double-take ourselves on this one, but the fridge freezers are actually rather beautiful. And don’t worry, it doesn’t have the words “Queen”, “platinum jubilee” or “70” insight.

So, if you’re wanting to celebrate the long weekend – which takes place 2-5 June – bigger and bolder than anybody else, or just like the look of the union jack front, then keep reading below for everything we know about the surprising Samsung tribute, including a pre-order discount.

Limited-edition bespoke jubilee fridge freezers: £999, Samsung.com

While the fridge may not play God Save The Queen when you open it, it’s actually a rather sophisticated affair. It takes the customisable bespoke 1.85m fridge freezer (£799, Samsung.com) and adds a tonal union jack to the front. So if you’re looking to add the royal touch to your kitchen, this might just be the answer.

There are three coloured union jacks to choose from – clean black, glam lavender and glam peach – which will suit a range of kitchen colours and personal tastes without being too overpowering. And, when Samsung say limited edition, they really mean it as there are only 70 units of each colour available to buy on a first-come-first-served basis.

Moving to the inside of the fridge, it uses the Samsung SpaceMax system, meaning the walls are thinner for extra storage inside without compromising performance. The all-around cooling system keeps food fresh at one constant temperature no matter what shelf it sits on, and digital inverter technology alters the fridge’s running speed and power depending on how much cooling is needed. This in turn provides a more energy-efficient, less noisy and longer-lasting appliance.

For those who are really going big with the jubilee celebrations, there’s also an extra-wide wine rack for easy entertaining. And, just as with the regular bespoke fridge, two or three units can also be placed seamlessly next to each other for a larger capacity.

Now, on to the important stuff – when can you buy it? The union jack fridge freezer will be available to buy via the Samsung website as well as in store at the Samsung KX store, Harrods and Selfridges from 23 May.

If you just can’t wait, and fancy saving some money at the same time, you can actually pre-order them on the Samsung website now and receive £140 off when using code “JUBILEE140” at the checkout between 4-22 May.

For anyone who already owns a Samsung bespoke fridge and loves the look of this new design, you can also just buy the union jack glass panel too (£249, Samsung.com) meaning you can customise your fridge any time you’re feeling particularly patriotic. Be sure to use the same discount code too for extra money off.

