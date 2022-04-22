'The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent' Review: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal Are Unhinged In Bonkers Parody Romp

Nicolas Cage’s celebrity isn’t easy to define. He has multiple memorable roles from ‘National Treasure’ to ‘Ghost Rider’. Wedged between his many arguably terrible films is an Oscar-winning performance in the 1995 film ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ and a critically acclaimed hit in the recently released ‘Pig’. The Hollywood star is also, among other things a meme template. So the idea of a film that features Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage who is invited by a Nicolas Cage fan to make a movie (within a movie) is meta from the get-go. It is also a plot that can go wrong on so many levels. For starters, it can be accused of being self-indulgent. And while ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ – the film in question is self-indulgent, it also manages to walk the fine line between a disaster self-parody film and a brilliant take on the artist that is Nic Cage.

As a cultural icon, Nicolas Cage has been in pop culture consciousness for a while now. So when you first meet him in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican, it’s easy to ground the character he’s playing. The film opens with Nick Cage (Nicolas Cage) giving his all in a lunch pitch with a director. We find out that Nick is going through a major crisis on the career and personal front. His family – estranged wife Olivia (Sharon Horgan) and teenage daughter Addy (Lily Sheen) has had enough of his narcissistic ways. He spends his time between calling his agent to talk about scripts he’s keen on and talking to (and at one point kissing) a version of himself who is a figment of his imagination. When his attempts at bagging a role don’t lead to anything substantial and his family makes it clear his ego is too large for them, he decides he needs to retire. But he has one last gig. Earning $1 million to attend the birthday party of a Nick Cage super-fan, Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) who might or might not have criminal ties.

Nicolas Cage is Nicolas Cage in a meta-film that doubles up as a love letter to actors and cinephiles

Nicolas Cage might not be the most consistent Hollywood star but he’s definitely a great actor so it comes as no surprise that the film’s director and writers are a part of his fandom as one will quickly realise going into the movie. After Nick Cage accepts the questionable gig and goes to Spain to meet his super-rich superfan, he finds out through two CIA agents that Javi is some kind of Cartel lord who has kidnapped a young girl in a bid to manipulate an election campaign. While that has nothing to do with Nick, the CIA wants him to be their man on the inside. And so after seeking parallels between acting and spy-craft, Nick agrees. Joining him on the crazy ride called The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, is The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal. Javi gives us what we didn’t know we desperately needed – Pascal fanboying over Nic Cage. While Nick tries his hand at espionage, he also develops a fast friendship with Javi. The man convinces him to not give up on acting and their mutual love for The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (a German expressionist movie most cinephiles, like this author, love to bring up) helps them form an unexpected yet deep bond. And so Nick finds himself in the most delightful conflict.

This conflict of two movie nerds, an actor and a screenwriter nerding out over films while a whole CIA operation and kidnapping are underway, lead to the most spectacular story. Nicolas Cage clearly has a gala time going all out to embrace the weirdness and craziness that we know he’s capable of. The lighter elements of the film also give way to a more serious exploration of fame, being an actor and being a lover of movies. Through Cage, it also takes on the pitfalls of fame as his personal life deteriorates amidst Hollywood glitz and glamour (or the attempts of chasing it). Perhaps in taking on so much, the film falters a little and feels fragmented. But I’m happy to report that those fragments are so thoroughly entertaining that I didn’t mind it at all. There are parts in this film that will make you cry-laugh for awkwardly long durations. Nic and Pedro are genuinely great comedy actors and together their unhinged act becomes the best part of the film. Take, for example, a sequence where the two trip on acid and go on a joyride in town whilst discussing the movie they want to make. Their bromance shines amidst the meta-commentary and reflection on Nic and by extension Hollywood stars.

Verdict

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, on paper at least, seems like a movie that should not work as well as it does. And yet, it exceeds expectations. It’s a hilarious romp that makes the best use of Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal and does justice to their dramatic and comedic talents. I left the theatre entertained and impressed with just how audacious and crazy the film is at a mere conceptual level. This film has no business slapping as hard as it does and yet here we are celebrating another Nic Cage cultural moment.

