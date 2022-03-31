The Ultimatum: When does new Netflix dating show premiere and how can you watch?

While the relationship drama from season two of Love Is Blind is still unfolding, fans of Netflix’s dating shows will soon have a new show, and new couples, to follow.

In April, Netflix will premiere the first season of its new show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which comes from the same creators of Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who will also be hosting the new show, first announced the upcoming series during the Love Is Blind reunion episode on 4 March, during which it was revealed that The Ultimatum will follow six couples on the brink of marriage. Within each couple, there is one partner who has issued an ultimatum, while the other is unsure about the future of their relationship.

Over an eight-week period, the pairs will date individuals from the other couples to determine whether they can see themselves marrying their significant others, or whether they will ultimately break up forever.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the official trailer for the series, which gave fans a first glimpse at season one’s six couples.

“You move in together in a trial marriage, and at the end of this experience,” Vanessa said, before her husband added: “You guys will have to choose to marry the person you arrived here with or split forever.”

This is what you need to know about the latest reality dating series.

When does season one premiere?

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum will premiere on Wednesday 6 April at 3am ET, while the final two episodes, the finale and the reunion, will premiere on Wednesday 13 April.

How can you watch The Ultimatum?

The new dating show executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Sarah Dillistone will be available to stream on Netflix.

Who is in the cast of the new reality show?

You can find all of the upcoming cast members, and their Instagram profiles, here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Ultimatum: When does new Netflix dating show premiere and how can you watch?