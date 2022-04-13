The Ultimatum star Rae Williams has come out as bisexual in an emotional speech during a reunion episode of the popular Netflix show.

During the episode, it was revealed that Williams and her partner Zay Wilson were no longer together and that she had gone on a period of discovery since their split.

She told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey: “I have been with one person, she’s amazing, and I had a really good connection with her but we kept it casual and I’m kind of figuring out myself and my sexuality, because I was very uncomfortable with being bi for a very long time.”

She added: “Since Zay and I have been done I’ve just been with one girl, and it’s kind of been great, honestly.”

After opening up about her sexuality, Williams was supported by the hosts and the rest of the cast.

She also reveled that her relationship with Zay broke down as he thought she had feelings for fellow castmember Jake Cunningham after they were partnered together on the show. Williams said she never did anything other than kiss Cunningham.

The show has received mixed reviews since premiering on 6 April. The Independent’s Nicole Vassell gave the show two stars and said it was “cringeworthy”.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Ultimatum star Rae Williams comes out as bisexual during emotional show reunion