The ultimate Christmas gift guide for everyone in your life

Christmas is coming and, if ever there was a time to get organised, it’s now. Potential delivery issues won’t be a problem if you start shopping early, so whether you’re going big this year, or have decided petite treats are the way forward, here are 35 gift ideas for absolutely everyone you know…
1. For the tech lover
Pixel 6 mobile phone, from £599 or £24.96 a month, Google (store.google.co.uk)
2. For the fitness fanatic
Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch, £129, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)
3. For the talented toddler
Little Dutch Guitar, £29.95, Scandiborn (scandiborn.co.uk)
4. For the Jo Malone obsessive
Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne, £105, Jo Malone London (jomalone.co.uk)
5. For the perfect hideaway
Sienna Jungle Play Tent, £25, Habitat (habitat.co.uk)
6. For fashionable feet
Rover Alpargata shoes, available in sizes 6-13, £75, Toms (toms.com)
7. For stylish eco homebodies
Aarke Carbonator 3 in Copper, £198.99, Lakeland (lakeland.co.uk)
8. For warm hearts
Faux Suede Trio Star Gloves, £14.95, Belle-Modelle (belle-modelle.co.uk)
9. For the ultimate ride
Kids Ride On Electric Car BMW 507, £149.99, Mano Mano (manomano.co.uk)
10. For the guy who always smells good
Molton Brown Well Groomed Luxury Beauty Hamper, containing bath and shower gel, socks, a candle and chocolate coffee beans, £60, Moonpig (moonpig.com)
11. For the gorgeously glamorous
Monsoon Jacqueline Velvet Embellished Maxi Dress, £190, available in sizes 8-22, Very (very.co.uk)
12. For the cute collector
My Squishy Little Dumplings interactive toy – Dip, £15, The Entertainer (thetoyshop.com)
13. For the outdoor adventurer
Fraser The Rucksack, 32L, £155, Millican (homeofmillican.com)
14. For the sophisticated drinker
Rialto Glass Coupe – set of two, £60, Iamfy (iamfy.co)
15. For the music lover
Positive Vibration XL ANC Over-ear Headphones, £149.99, House of Marley (thehouseofmarley.co.uk)
16. For the cologne king
Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Refillable Spray, £56 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop (theperfumeshop.com)
17. For the little climbers
TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame, £199.99, Smyths (smythstoys.com)
18. For toasty toes
Lug Platform Sneaker, £60, available in sizes 3-10, Toms (toms.com)
19. For the snap happy
Polaroid Now+ i‑Type Instant Camera, £139.99, Polaroid (uk.polaroid.com)
20. For the stargazers
Astronaut Starry Sky Projector, £79.95, Selfridges (selfridges.com)
21. For the selfie snapper
Canon Zoemini Mobile Photo Printer, £119.99, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)
22. For bearded beauties
The Best Of The Beard Oil Selection, £31, Horace (horace.co)
23. For the sleep queens
Melia Long Lounge Pyjamas, £69, available in sizes XS-XL, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)
24. For the sleep stealers
Rainbow Mobile, €36, Cam Cam Copenhagen (camcamcopenhagen.com)
25. For molten cheese magic
Roccbox Pizza Oven, £399, Gozney (gozney.com)
26. For the Zoomers
Beats Studio Buds, £129.99, Beats By Dre (beatsbydre.com)
27. For night-time snuggles
Maileg Headgehog in Leaf soft toy, £24, Scandiborn (scandiborn.co.uk)
28. For festive fingers
Sterling Silver Gold Vermeil Lyra Aquamarine Ring, £184, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)
29. For the winter chills
Reworked Chore Coat, £80.50 (was £115), Dickies (dickieslife.com)
30. For bedtime stories
Toniebox Starter Set, £69.95, Tonies (tonies.com)
31. For the timekeepers
GM-2100N-2AER Watch, £199, G-Shock (g-shock.co.uk)
32. For the Bake Off wannabes
Basics To Baker 10-week Online Course, £495, Leiths (leiths.com)
33. For the Christmas crafters
Cricut Joy, £179, Hobbycraft (hobbycraft.co.uk)
34. For the future stars
Little Town Wooden Shop & Theatre, £29.99, Aldi (aldi.co.uk)
35. For the festive fashionista
Ugg x Telfar Small Tote, £130, Selfridges (selfridges.com)
