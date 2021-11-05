The ultimate Christmas gift guide for everyone in your life

Christmas is coming and, if ever there was a time to get organised, it’s now. Potential delivery issues won’t be a problem if you start shopping early, so whether you’re going big this year, or have decided petite treats are the way forward, here are 35 gift ideas for absolutely everyone you know…

1. For the tech lover

Pixel 6 mobile phone, from £599 or £24.96 a month, Google (store.google.co.uk)

2. For the fitness fanatic

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch, £129, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

3. For the talented toddler

Little Dutch Guitar, £29.95, Scandiborn (scandiborn.co.uk)

4. For the Jo Malone obsessive

Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne, £105, Jo Malone London (jomalone.co.uk)

5. For the perfect hideaway

Sienna Jungle Play Tent, £25, Habitat (habitat.co.uk)

6. For fashionable feet

Rover Alpargata shoes, available in sizes 6-13, £75, Toms (toms.com)

7. For stylish eco homebodies

Aarke Carbonator 3 in Copper, £198.99, Lakeland (lakeland.co.uk)

8. For warm hearts

Faux Suede Trio Star Gloves, £14.95, Belle-Modelle (belle-modelle.co.uk)

9. For the ultimate ride

Kids Ride On Electric Car BMW 507, £149.99, Mano Mano (manomano.co.uk)

10. For the guy who always smells good

Molton Brown Well Groomed Luxury Beauty Hamper, containing bath and shower gel, socks, a candle and chocolate coffee beans, £60, Moonpig (moonpig.com)

11. For the gorgeously glamorous

Monsoon Jacqueline Velvet Embellished Maxi Dress, £190, available in sizes 8-22, Very (very.co.uk)

12. For the cute collector

My Squishy Little Dumplings interactive toy – Dip, £15, The Entertainer (thetoyshop.com)

13. For the outdoor adventurer

Fraser The Rucksack, 32L, £155, Millican (homeofmillican.com)

14. For the sophisticated drinker

Rialto Glass Coupe – set of two, £60, Iamfy (iamfy.co)

15. For the music lover

Positive Vibration XL ANC Over-ear Headphones, £149.99, House of Marley (thehouseofmarley.co.uk)

16. For the cologne king

Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Refillable Spray, £56 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop (theperfumeshop.com)

17. For the little climbers

TP Explorer Metal Climbing Frame, £199.99, Smyths (smythstoys.com)

18. For toasty toes

Lug Platform Sneaker, £60, available in sizes 3-10, Toms (toms.com)

19. For the snap happy

Polaroid Now+ i‑Type Instant Camera, £139.99, Polaroid (uk.polaroid.com)

20. For the stargazers

Astronaut Starry Sky Projector, £79.95, Selfridges (selfridges.com)

21. For the selfie snapper

Canon Zoemini Mobile Photo Printer, £119.99, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

22. For bearded beauties

The Best Of The Beard Oil Selection, £31, Horace (horace.co)

23. For the sleep queens

Melia Long Lounge Pyjamas, £69, available in sizes XS-XL, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)

24. For the sleep stealers

Rainbow Mobile, €36, Cam Cam Copenhagen (camcamcopenhagen.com)

25. For molten cheese magic

Roccbox Pizza Oven, £399, Gozney (gozney.com)

26. For the Zoomers

Beats Studio Buds, £129.99, Beats By Dre (beatsbydre.com)

27. For night-time snuggles

Maileg Headgehog in Leaf soft toy, £24, Scandiborn (scandiborn.co.uk)

28. For festive fingers

Sterling Silver Gold Vermeil Lyra Aquamarine Ring, £184, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)

29. For the winter chills

Reworked Chore Coat, £80.50 (was £115), Dickies (dickieslife.com)

30. For bedtime stories

Toniebox Starter Set, £69.95, Tonies (tonies.com)

31. For the timekeepers

GM-2100N-2AER Watch, £199, G-Shock (g-shock.co.uk)

32. For the Bake Off wannabes

Basics To Baker 10-week Online Course, £495, Leiths (leiths.com)

33. For the Christmas crafters

Cricut Joy, £179, Hobbycraft (hobbycraft.co.uk)

34. For the future stars

Little Town Wooden Shop & Theatre, £29.99, Aldi (aldi.co.uk)

35. For the festive fashionista

Ugg x Telfar Small Tote, £130, Selfridges (selfridges.com)

