The UK’s 10 biggest lottery prizes

A ticketholder has won the UK’s biggest-ever National Lottery prize, securing the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 – plus Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9, Camelot said.

“What an amazing night for one UK ticketholder who has scooped the incredible £184m EuroMillions jackpot – they have become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner,” Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery prizes and what the winners chose to do with their fortunes.

1. £184 million, 2022

The winner of Tuesday’s lottery, £184,262,899.10, is yet to come forward.

They are thought to now be worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million).

2. £170 million, 2019

The second biggest winner of the National Lottery scooped £170,221,000 in October 2019. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

3. £161 million, 2011

This £161,653,000 million jackpot was won by Colin and Chris Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire.

They used £2.5 million of their large fortune to invest in Colin’s favourite football club, Partick Thistle, which led to one of the stands at the stadium being named after him.

He also acquired a 55 per cent shareholding in the club. This was passed into the hands of the local community following his death in December 2019, aged 71.

Prior to Colin’s death, the pair also set up the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated £1 million to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

The couple divorced in September 2019, months before Colin’s death.

4. £148 million, 2012

Adrian and Gillian Bayford won 190 million euro in a EuroMillions draw in August 2012, which came to just over £148 million.

They announced their separation in 2013 and have reportedly split their fortune evenly.

5. £123 million, 2019

Another anonymous winner scooped up a prize of £123,458,008 in the June Superdraw rollover.

6. £122 million, 2021

Following nine rollovers, one ticketholder bagged the £122,550,350 jackpot last April. The successful participant chose to remain anonymous.

7. £121 million, 2018

Another anonymous winner found their fortune during the Superdraw jackpot rollover in April 2018, securing £121,328,187.

8. £114 million, 2019

Frances Connolly and her husband Patrick won £114,969,775 in the EuroMillions.

Frances recently disclosed that she has already given £60 million of her fortune to charitable causes.

She also revealed the first thing she and Patrick did upon learning the good news. “We stared at each other for about five minutes, stood up, gave each other a hug and I said I’ll go and put the kettle on, shall I?” she told Sky News.

9. £113 million, 2010

This ticketholder chose to remain anonymous after winning £113,019,926 in the National Lottery in October 2010.

10. £111 million 2021

The 10th biggest lottery draw took place in June 2021. The £111,540,000 prize was won by one person, who chose to remain anonymous.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The UK’s 10 biggest lottery prizes