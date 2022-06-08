The TikTok famous products to have on your radar this Amazon Prime Day

TikTok is a lot of things – a stylist, a beauty guru, a comedian – but with all the product reviews and recommendations on there, it’s also quite the personal shopper too.

From high street fashion to beauty buys the platform is abuzz with the latest products, hidden gems and dupes – for context, the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt feed has now reached 13.9 billion views.

Owing to the app’s famously cadid style of content, we also get to see the products in action too, which means we can make a more informed decision on whether it’s going to be for us, so we’re less likely to order stuff we’ll never use.

And with the countdown to the biggest sale event of the year finally on, now is the time to start prepping your TikTik-approved wish list.

We are of course talking about Amazon Prime Day, the two-day sale that comes but once a year, with prices plumetting across tech, homeware, beauty, gaming, alcohol and more.

Set to kick-off some time in July, you can expect everything from big ticket items to smaller luxuries plummet in price. To help you narrow the search, we’ve picked a handful of TikTok famous purchases to have on your radar ahead of the big day.

If you’re obsessed with swanky kitchen gadgets, this bizarre contraption is making waves on TikTok for doing just that – instead of making a big ol’ mess on the chopping board you can now julienne, chop and slice your veggies in one quick motion.

In one incredibly satisfying chopping montage that runs to the beat of Lizzo’s About Damn Time (what else) the TikTok-approved gizmo can be seen chopping halved onions, peppers and more into the tray below. The video has amassed a staggering 17.3 million views so far which makes this tool something of a kitchenware sensation. Fingers crossed the price will plummet once Amazon Prime Day rolls around.

There’s no denying that blusher is having a moment – more is indeed more – and one such product that’s sweeping across our FYPs is Rare Beauty’s blush. Racking up 109 million views the hashtag #rarebeautyblush boasts swathes of glowing reviews with rosy-cheeked fans often using a single splodge for the desired effect.

In our TikTok trial of the viral under-eye blush hack our tester found the formulas the most pigmented they’d tried, saying that it “buffs in effortlessly, drying down to a semi-matte, blurred finish that looks like a natural flush of colour.” Sadly we couldn’t track down the “happy” shade we tested on Amazon but beauty buffs will be pleased to know it’s available in a deeper hue called “love”.

‘They Both Die At The End’ by Adam Silvera, published by Simon & Schuster Children’s UK: £4, Amazon.co.uk

(Waterstones)

Whether reviving your summer reading pile or shopping for a friend, TikTok also happens to be humming with book reccomendations and reviews too, with the #BookTok feed now having been viewed a whopping 57 billion times.

When it comes to YA fiction, whether you’re shopping for yourself or a young reader, one title that seems to be on everyone’s lips (and reading lists) is They both die at the end by Adam Silvera. The no.1 bestseller following two strangers Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio who, after being told they have just one day to live, decide to spend their last hours together. The hashtag #theybothdieattheend has been viewed nearly 81 million times, with fans even recording their reaction while devouring the tome from cover to cover.

Whether it’s bobbly clothes or fluffy carpets, we’ve all dealt with lint before. Those stubbourn fibres that break off fabrics like clothes, furniture and carpets, can be difficult to remove, even after a good hoover. Paired with the trail of floof left behind by any four-legged freinds, though we love them dearly, and lint rollers end up being a pretty handy invention which can be found in many shapes and sizes, from mini machines to sticky rollers.

Yoy may have seen these manual lint scrapers popping up on your FYP, which are less wasteful than their roller counterparts given they’re endlessly reusable. This model we found on Amazon looks very similar to those populating the #lintroller feed and should hopefully do the trick.

Dr Jart+ cicapair color correcting treatment: £16.88, Amazon.co.uk

(Dr. Jart)

Beauty buffs will know how green counteracts redness, which means that this product should cover redness, blemishes and dark circles, whether it’s alone or beneath a full face of make-up, and also boasts sun protection of SPF 30 while doing so.

Now with 33.1 million views the #circapair feed leads you to glowing reviews but, if you need a little extra nudge, we’ve put it to the test before and can confirm it is well worth the hype. Our writer said “It evened out all areas of discolouration and redness and left our skin looking clear and glowy, but as if we weren’t wearing anything on our skin at all and didn’t feel overly rich on the skin.”

Warmer weather means ditching the boots and trainers for something cool, and according to TikTok, pillow slides are the sandals of the hour. They may not look like much, but users are raving about how ludicrously comfy they are, while the lightweight design, which is made of a rubber-esque material, are also non-slip and designed to relieve joint and foot pain.

We couldn’t track down the OG pillow slides on Amazon but there are many, many dupes that you can snap up on there instead. You’ll need to search for either cloud or pillow slides and slippers, and we’ve found this ergonomic pair which, if you need a little extra convincing, boasts a 4.3 out of 5 star rating.

Ren Clean Skincare AHA smart renewal body serum: £26.18, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re already a fan of clean skincare then this probably isn’t your first time seeing Ren. But this particular exfoliating serum from the brand has attracted some serious attention lately.

Targeted towards “strawberry” – aka bumpy – skin, the TikTok famous elixir boasts hardworking ingredients such as lactic acid and shea butter to exfoliate and add a hit of moisture. While we haven’t tried the formula for ourselves, the natural, cruelty-free and sensitive skin-focused brand has previously won a spot in our skincare edits, including our round-up of the best anti-redness and vitamin C products where it came out on top.

Hoan the original bagel guillotine universal slicer: £25.78, Amazon.co.uk

They may taste delightful but bagels are a right pain to slice. Whether or not hoards of TikTok users agree with this, or simply love seeing these bagel mini guillotines in action is neither here nor there, but the hashtag #bagelslicer has now reached 7.5 million views.

Slicing through bagels in one quick, safe and easy motion, these contraptions could be a no-brainer for bagel lovers, and could be especially helpful for those with low hand-eye coordination or low vision.

Isle of Paradise fake tan drops medium: £13.28, Amazon.co.uk

(Isle of Paradise)

The queen of natural-looking golden glows, aka Isle of Paradise, boasts a glowing review in our best self tanners edit and Isle of Paradise self tanning mist trial, so it’s no suprise the self tan brand has shot to fame on TikTok too.

An appealing fake tan option if, like us, you don’t want to notice you’re wearing any, you simply need to add a few drops to your moisturiser – the more you add the deeper the tan – and you’ll be left with an even, non-tangerine finish, thanks to green colour correcting actives.

The thought of cleaning upholstery is hardly an appealing one, but this nifty gizmo appears to make it a little easier. The gadget’s handheld sucker combines spray and suction so, when dragged across carpets, sofas and car seats should lift spots and stains, say, if there’s often four mucky paws scampering about, and you can actually see how much dirt has lifted from the colour of the liquid left in the water tank.

The hashtag #bisselllittlegreen has so far amassed over 31 million views and, while it does seem very pricey right now, we couldn’t find a new one for less elsewhere. And if it’s something you’re adding to your list we’ll hopefully see the price plummet once Amazon Prime Day arrives.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% peeling solution: £7.87, Amazon.co.uk

(The Ordinary )

Perhaps one of the more alarming looking trends to find its way onto our FYPs, the blood-red formula hails from cult favourite The Ordinary, and won a spot in our edit of the best chemical peels. Take note though, our tester stressed the potency of the formula and, despite being well seasoned with chemical peels it did tingle slightly.

But in terms of results, this scarlet elixir was indeed a “cheap miracle-worker”, with our tester adding that after just one use, their complexion “looked smoother, more radiant and quite literally like we’d just shed a layer of dull, dead skin.”

