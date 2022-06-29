The sunshine edit: 7 of the best beaches in Barbados

Sporty spots

For those looking to add some adventure to their beach days, Barbados has a wealth of gorgeous shores perfect for everything from surfing to kite- and paddle-boarding. A great way to work up an appetite for the beach bars and restaurants dotted around the bays.

Bathsheba Beach

Whether you’re a surfer or a snapper, you’ll love the dramatic environs of Bathsheba Beach in the North (Visit Barbados)

The coral rock formations on the wild, Atlantic east of the island have been carved into curious and dramatic shapes by waves over the centuries, making them perfect for photography. Surfers and bodyboarders lap up the huge waves, particularly at the Soup Bowl, which is worth a visit, even if only to watch in wonder. Bathsheba Beach also offers shallow coral pools that are perfect for a cooling dip. Foodies can enjoy exploring the restaurants and rum shops in the adjoining village, and the Andromeda Botanical Gardens are just a short drive away.

Crane Beach

Surf is seriously up at Crane Beach, making this an adventurer’s paradise (Getty Images)

Honoured by Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous as “one of the 10 best beaches in the world,” the Crane Beach is a great choice for the more active traveller. Its slightly wilder waters offer great waves for body surfing or boogie boarding. The yet more adventurous have been known to jump into the sea from the cliffs. This 250-yard-long stretch of pink-tinged sand, flanked by a palm grove, is also a fine place to relax, soak up the sun and sip a drink or two. The Crane Resort is a vast, luxurious site, perfect for a romantic lunch.

Silver Sands Beach

From windsurfing to paddleboarding and a kids play park, Silver Sands has activities covered (Visit Barbados)

The waves and wind get lively on this beach, making it a favourite haunt for those who love windsurfing, kite-boarding, and stand up paddle boarding. Surfer’s Point is the sweet spot for those who want to catch some waves. For the younger or less adventurous members of the family there are shaded picnic benches, a kid’s play park and a Wifi-enabled gazebo for uploading your envy-inducing snaps.

Natural wonders

If you’re looking to immerse yourself in the natural world, Barbados has the beautifully untouched beaches you need. Enjoy making underwater friends from colourful fish to playful turtles, as you sail, scuba or snorkel your way around the turquoise waters.

Carlisle Bay

The wreck-packed waters of Carlisle Bay make this a great spot for a sea safari (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Six shipwrecks make this a thrilling location for scuba diving and snorkelling. The bay, on the south-western coast of the island, is popular for sailing, too, with catamarans and luxury yachts in its waters. Pebbles Beach, which is actually covered in fine sands, has a calm sea that is particularly good for children, as well as those who want to try their hands at stand up paddle boarding and kayaking. The fish sandwiches, known as cutters, at Cuz’s Fish Stand are famed throughout the island.

Alleynes Bay

The clear waters of Alleyne’s Bay are perfect for snorkelling and diving (Getty Images/EyeEm)

This bay is a must for nature lovers, as its calm waters offer a crystal-clear snorkelling experience, with fishes and turtles among the sights you might spot. It’s also a good beach for a gentle swim, before you return to your spot on the sand. This beach is relatively quiet, so you will feel closer to the elements as you unwind. You can hire umbrellas and sunbeds. The beach is close to Holetown and Speightstown, with shops restaurants and snack bars.

Scenic sands

From remote coves to Insta-worthy shores, these picturesque beaches are truly idyllic – perfect whether your plans involve going completely off-grid or bagging the ultimate beach selfie #sorrynotsorry.

Bottom Bay

For a relaxing, restorative escape, head off the beaten track to beautiful Bottom Bay (Getty Images)

This south-eastern beach is partially enclosed by jagged, coral cliffs, whose warm embrace conjures an intimacy worthy of a desert island. Strolling along those cliffs gives visitors the chance to spot turtles and whales in the waters below. The cave at the north end of the beach is also a must-see. Smooth, turquoise waves roll onto the seashore of delicate golden white sand, as coconut palms tower above you. This unspoiled beach, described by Bradt Guides as “one of the best in the Caribbean,” is perfect for a picnic and is close to other attractions such as the ruins of Harrismith House and Sam Lord’s Castle.

Rockley Beach

The beautiful surrounds of Rockley Beach are graced with equally gorgeous people (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This picture-perfect site is the beach to see and be seen, particularly on the iconic famous Barbados Boardwalk. As you stroll along it, the waterfront is on one side and a series of restaurants, offering everything from an upscale experience to fast food, are on the other. The shallow waters are suitable for swimmers of all ages and levels of confidence. The casuarina and sea grape trees complete the idyllic scene at this south coast site.

