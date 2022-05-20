The Staircase, Conversations With Friends, Treme and Hacks | Binge or Bin

Star-packed true crime drama The Staircase, a new Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations With Friends and two hidden TV gems.Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin – your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on HBO, Sky, BBC iPlayer, and more.

Will director Antonio Campos outshine the original documentary of The Staircase?Will Conversations With Friends deliver the same electric on-screen chemistry as Normal People?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.

