The St Tropez x Ashley Graham fake tan has over £15 off in Look Fantastic’s bank holiday sale

The Queen’s jubilee has brought with it a whole range of celebrations including street parties, barbecues, afternoon teas and more. But, on top of the two-day bank holiday and royal festivities, we’re also being treated to a great number of sales.

Very, Argos, John Lewis, Look Fantastic and more are toasting the Queen’s 70th year on the throne with offers across a great range of products from sofas and swings to barbecues and beauty.

With summer right around the corner, we’ve fixed our eyes on bargain buys, including paddling pools, sunscreen, and fans ready to tackle the heat. And, a couple of our favourite retailers are now battling it out to see who can offer the best price on one of our favourite fake tans.

Named best easy to apply mousse in our self-tan round-up, the St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham limited edition ultimate glow kit really impressed our tester. And with Beauty Bay and Look Fantastic both offering big discounts on the tan, it’s just got even better.

Usually retailing at around £38, Look Fantastic has included it in its royal beauty event – which has up to 40 per cent off almost 4,000 products until midnight on Monday 6 June. Beauty Bay, meanwhile, is currently offering a more modest 20 per cent saving.

Read more:

Keep reading below for why we’ll be adding one (or two) of these to our baskets.

St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham limited edition ultimate glow kit: Was £38 now £22.80, Lookfantastic.com With a variable tan depth of one-hour application for an instant glow or eight hours of application for a deeper tan, this fake tan can be adjusted to suit any skin tone and desired finish. Made from 100 per cent natural tanning actives and being vegan friendly and cruelty-free, it really is suitable for anyone, but we wouldn’t expect any less from model Ashley Graham. Coming as part of a kit, with handy cardboard travel packaging – incredibly useful for safe suitcase packing – and a one-sided soft application mitt, our tester was a big fan. “We love the subtle floral fragrance, inspired by one of Graham’s favourite scents,” said our witer. “As with all of St Tropez’s products, this glides onto the skin without any streaks and delivers a natural, golden glow. It’s slightly darker than the brand’s gel formulas but still looks sun-kissed rather than orange.” They also shared, “the hydrating formula is infused with hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil and vitamin E to nourish and protect the skin, and it delivers, leaving it supple and glowing.” While the dosing nozzle provides easy application and extra control over just how much you’re adding to the mitt. As always, before using any fake tan be sure to take time to prep by exfoliating the skin 24 hours before and adding a moisturiser barrier to any dry patches such as the feet, knees, elbows and hands. Remember, this deal only lasts until Monday 6 June at midnight, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get that sun-kissed glow before summer really starts or it sells out.

