‘The spokesperson of a devil’: Ukrainian UN ambassador attacks Russian counterpart

Posted on June 16, 2022 0

Ukraine‘s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) has labelled his Russian counterpart “a spokesperson for the devil” for defending Moscow‘s unprovoked attack on his homeland.

Following a series of scathing public attacks on Putin’s envoy, Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Independent‘s Richard Hall that he has no pity for the man who sits across from him in the UN’s New York headquarters.

Acknowledging the Russian’s “very miserable” position at the heart of Putin’s regime, Kyslytsya said the scale of “human tragedy” unfolding in Ukraine is so great he is undeserving of empathy.

