The smart revolution of artwork proofreading

Sophisticated wording and relevant content play a huge part in a business’s success and reputation. For any documents – from important contracts and business proposals to product packaging and web copy – the presence of typos and thoughtless errors can reflect poorly on the quality of a company’s services and demonstrate a lack of attention to detail. It can even result in widespread delays, product recalls or legal repercussions. Documents and artworks originating from multiple languages and frequent changes within the design process – such as in packaging – mean mistakes are almost inevitable.

Errors and misprints can not only harm a company’s reputation but are also costly to fix. Thorough proofreading and correction are crucial. However, attention to detail and intense focus are challenging if done manually. EyeC – the expert in vision systems for print image control and sample inspection – leads the way in modern proofreading solutions.

The new and innovative EyeC ProofText is a highly automated web-based artwork proofreading system that prevents unnecessary errors as early as possible within the print and packaging value chain. The system-independent SaaS web application compares various text sources with other files, such as the PDF of the initial artwork file or proof. No matter how complex the briefing documents are, an intelligent algorithm finds and evaluates deviations between documents, including text content and font style, regardless of position, structure and style – in just a single process step. It is specifically designed to help agencies, design studios, marketing departments, regulatory departments and suppliers reduce laborious revision cycles and speed up the artwork creation and pre-press process.

With the help of EyeC ProofText, jobs can be checked efficiently and time can be saved by inspecting multiple documents and different languages simultaneously. The intuitive usability of the system, the intelligent algorithm and the innovative user interface in combination with the easy-to-use tools enable every user to efficiently check and evaluate complex documents regardless of location – a huge plus when a significant part of the workforce remains remote.

Minor errors or typing mistakes are quickly highlighted, so gross errors can be avoided and money is saved in the long run. ProofText offers up to 75 per cent faster overall review time than comparable systems on the market thanks to its highly automated text-matching, first-class usability and efficient evaluation.

As a result, error-prone, time-consuming manual checks of text-heavy artwork, package inserts, brochures and flyers are now a thing of the past. EyeC ProofText can increase productivity in an unprecedented manner and help maximise the potential of an error-free and resource-saving digital economy.

