The Simba hybrid pro mattress is one of the most comfortable we’ve tried – here’s why

These days, mattresses claim to do all sorts of things. Cool you down, align your spin, ease joint pain, the list goes on. But ultimately they all claim to help you sleep. Simba’s claim about their hybrid pro mattress is that is helps you sleep like a pro. But does it really? We put it to the test.
With a explosion of bed-in-a-box brands joining the market, the whole process of buying a new mattress has become a lot easier in recent years, but with all this choice comes a lot of confusion on which type of bed will suit you. Simba is one of the key players in the modern mattress world, as it was one of the first brands to dip its toe into the now crowded bed-in-a-box market. We were keen to see if its popularity is built on substance or just a bit of flashy PR.
Broadly speaking, mattresses used to fall into two categories: foam or pocket sprung. Foam mattresses were comfortable initially, but some lacked support, while pocket sprung mattresses offered support but perhaps didn’t always give that “ahh” moment when you sink into bed. Now, there’s a new type of mattress on the block that is very much in vouge: the hybrid.
A hybrid mattress, in case you’re wondering, uses both memory foams and springs to create serious comfort that’s backed up with solid support. So you should sink into your mattress at night and not wake up with any aches and pains. The best of both worlds.
The hybrid pro is is Simba’s second-from-top tier mattress. It has seven layers of “stuff” inside to help you sleep, and apparently offers double the support of some other mattresses. Let’s find out if that’s true…
How we tested
We bedded down on the Simba hybrid pro over numerous weeks. We also invited other people to give it a test run – testers who are even fussier than us about their sleep surfaces. When reviewing, we were looking for comfort and support mainly. But we also wanted to see if we overheated, as some foams are liable to bring on the night sweats. Here’s our in-depth verdict.
Simba hybrid pro mattress
Sizes: Single, small double, double, EU double, king, EU queen, super king
Type: Hybrid
Rotate or turn: Rotate
Guarantee: 10 years
Sleep trial? 1 year
Buy now £989.40, Simbasleep.com
Design
First up, let’s talk about what the hybrid pro is packing. There are seven layers of materials at play, and each one has a different job to help you get a good night’s sleep.
The top layer is a breathable sleep surface. The waffle-y texture is super soft and cushioned, and is handknitted from hypoallergenic fibres to keep those nasty allergens away and hopefully give you a good night’s sleep.
Just below the sleep surface is a layer of wool. Wool is a brilliant fibre for mattresses because it’s naturally hypoallergenic and helps regulate temperatures. This means it should help you feel cool on sweaty summer nights, but warm on those frosty winter nights. It’s also naturally flame retardant – it’s magic stuff, basically.
Plumb down another level and there’s a layer of Simbatex foam. This is Simba’s own invention, and is basically there to both add comfort – foam is incredibly comfortable after all – and help disperse heat. The open-cell structure in the foam creates better airflow, and it’s infused with graphite to help filter heat away.
Under the foam are two layers of aerocoil springs. These cone-shaped springs should provide targeted support, to stop you from getting any aches or pains while sleeping. The design of these springs also pushes up heat through the mattress, into the above Simbatex foam that will whisk it out of the mattress. Seriously smart, right?
There’s then a layer of “edge-to-edge support”. This means that wherever you lie on the mattress – even at the very edge of it, you’ll be supported. This should also reduce sag too. The brand is a little hazy on how this layer works, so we can’t give you heaps of detail. But ultimately it should help your mattress stay supportive for longer.
We’re at the bottom of the mattress now, which is multi-zone foam base. There are nine different zones on the base, providing support for pain points such as hips and shoulders for side sleepers. This should mean you are comfortable in whatever position and don’t find the need to toss and turn all night long.
Comfort
We loved this mattress a lot. Even the memory foam haters we roped in loved it, much to their surprise. There is a gentle sink when you first sit on the mattress – this comes from the foam, mainly. But you don’t sink in so much that you struggle to roll over at night.
The Simba hybrid pro felt incredibly comfortable, no matter which position we slept in. Our back-sleeping testers also agreed on this count. As side sleepers ourselves, we found there was no pressure on our hips or shoulders. We were easily able to roll over onto our other side without the mattress working against us.
We were also kept at a regular, comfortable temperature all night long. We didn’t find ourselves overheating throughout the night. Even better, when we got into bed we found the bed warmed quickly to a nice cosy feeling and stayed like that all night long.
Thanks to the children in our household, there were a few nights with wake ups. However, we didn’t feel our co-tester (or child) moving around next to us, or even when they got out of bed. This is normally an event that would definitely wake us up. We were thoroughly impressed that those springs isolated movement so well.
Verdict: Simba hybrid pro mattress
We were so thoroughly impressed with this mattress. Although it’s not the top price point in Simba’s range, it’s up there as pretty punchy. We felt that the price is reflected in the level of comfort with this mattress, though. The science behind the engineering stood up against our testing – it definitely saw us getting some excellent zzzs.
