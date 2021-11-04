The Royal Family: Sign up for our expert panel exploring what the future holds for the British monarchy

The Royal Family can often cause divisive opinions, both here in the UK and across the world.

Many adore them while acknowledging their public service and feel they have a particular connection with individual members. However, the matter of their wealth, how much the taxpayer funds the upkeep of their estates and their lifestyle can often be one of the more contentious matters. Many believe the benefit and economic support the monarchy brings the UK outweighs the burden some claim them to be on the public purse string.

Then of course there is the matter of the individual members, their personal lives and how they choose to conduct themselves. Although many members make headlines for all the right reasons it can’t be ignored that others have been making them for the wrong reasons.

The argument for Britain to become a republic has been a longstanding one despite never gaining much momentum in recent times, but as the Queen nears her 100th birthday, and with the Duke of Edinburgh having died earlier this year, the question of what is likely to happen to the monarchy seems more pertinent than ever.

Will Prince Charles be king, will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge be king and queen, and when? And how will the role and duties of the Royal Family continue to develop as they navigate their way through the modern era?

To answer all these questions The Independent is hosting an expert panel discussion as part of our virtual event series.

The British monarchy: what does the future hold will be hosted by our lifestyle editor Harriet Hall and she will be joined by our associate editor Sean O’Grady.

They will be joined by:

Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, a membership-based pressure group campaigning for the abolition of the monarchy and its replacement with a directly elected head of state

Kristen Meinzer, a US-based British royals commentator

The event will be held on 4 November and will start at 6.30pm. it will be on Zoom and will last an hour.

