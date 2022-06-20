The Rock asked Logan Paul to delete any videos of the pair after suicide forest controversy, YouTuber reveals

Dwayne Johnson asked Logan Paul to remove all content of the pair together after the Japan suicide forest controversy.

Paul revealed the conversation he had with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars while speaking on the True Geordie podcast.

“After Japan happened, obviously found myself in a hole – rightfully so – that I had never been in before,” he said.

“I got a call from my publicist who also repped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and she’s like, ‘Hey Dwayne’s asked that you remove every picture and video that you’ve done with him.’”

