'The Railway Men': R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan To Star In YRF Entertainment's First Web Series

Yash Raj Films, one of the largest film production companies in the Indian entertainment industry, is all set to tap into digital content. Their streaming platform called YRF Entertainment, has announced plans to release five web series in the coming year. The first show to begin production under the banner is titled The Railway Men. Described as a tribute to the “unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy” which went down in history as one of the world’s biggest man-made disasters, the series will revolve around railway workers who were at Bhopal station 37 years ago.

YRF announced the news of its maiden project on the date of the disaster (December 2, 1984) to honour the bravery of the men who saved countless lives during the Bhopal gas tragedy. The Railway Men casts R. Madhavan who has ventured into digital content before with Breathe, Kay Kay Menon whose recent work includes Special OPS, Divyendu Sharma who is best known for hit TV show Mirzapur and Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan in lead roles. Here’s the first look:

Heroes who saved scores of lives! First Look of #TheRailwayMen – a tribute to the unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. @YRFEnt‘s 1st OTT project being directed by @shivrawail

Streaming – 02 December 2022 https://t.co/a3hG4mXHd1 pic.twitter.com/TcpPpW5aOf — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 2, 2021

And the teaser featuring the star cast with face coverings:

The Bhopal gas tragedy saw a massive toxic gas leak from a U.S.-owned pesticide plant. It resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries. The show will revisit the events from the perspective of the railway workers. While there are a few documentaries and historical films covering the stories of survivors, it will be interesting to see what Madhavan, Menon, Sharma and Khan bring to the retelling of the heroes’ stories.

The Railway Men is a limited series that will be helmed by debut director Shiv Rawail who has a history with YRF including his work as an assistant director on big-budget Bollywood films like Dhoom 3 and Fan. Filming for the series reportedly began on December 1. The show is all set to premiere on December 2, 2022. YRF Entertainment is yet to announce the rest of its OTT line-up for the upcoming year.

