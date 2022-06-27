The Queen spotted ‘dancing in Glastonbury crowd’

A fan attending the Glastonbury festival went viral on social media for bearing a striking resemblance to The Queen.

During Friday night’s (24 June) coverage of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s show, the camera panned over to people in the audience, including one woman in a blue raincoat and sunglasses.

A Twitter user shared a snippet of the woman, writing: “Lovely to see the Queen enjoying a bit of Robert Plant at Glastonbury.”

The Glastonbury festival lasted from Wednesday 22 June until 26 June, with Kendrick Lamar doing the closing performance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.