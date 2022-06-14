The Queen pictured for first time since platinum jubilee celebrations on Garter Day

The Queen has been photographed with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service on Monday.

The picture showed the monarch standing with Prince Charles and Camilla on either side of her, both wearing their grand velvet Garter robes.

It marks the first time Queen Elizabeth II has been pictured since her platinum jubilee celebrations that took place over four days, from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

Her Majesty wore a silver gown and her blue Garter sash, Garter star badge, and Bow Brooch, and used a walking stick. She also wore matching silver shoes and a silver handbag and held her glasses in her hand.

The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen did not take part in the traditional procession of garter Knights and Ladies through the grounds of the Berkshire castle, due to her episodic mobility problems.

The decision to transport her to the place of worship by car was expected and has been taken in the past.

The 96-year-old monarch, who became the world’s second-longest-reigning monarch on Sunday 12 June, attended the behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.

Camilla was in the procession for the first time, having been appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

However, this year’s Garter Day was mired by an internal struggle, as the Duke of York was banned from appearing in public at the ceremony in Windsor.

It was reported that Charles and Prince William lobbied the Queen to prevent Prince Andrew from appearing, following backlash after he made a surprise decision to escort the Queen through Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip’s memorial service in March.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages earlier this year and has stepped back from public life over allegations of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre.

The Queen’s second son settled the civil case out of court and has consistently claimed he has never met Giuffre and has denied all allegations against him.

The day also saw controversy after former prime minister Sir Tony Blair was appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry as a Knight Companion.

The honour prompted protests outside the castle walls by around 100 Stop the War activists, who chanted: “Tony Blair war criminal.”

Additional reporting by PA

