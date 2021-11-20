The Queen and Prince Philip in pictures

This weekend marks the Queen’s first wedding anniversary without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The milestone, seven months after Prince Philip died at the age of 99, would have seen the couple celebrate 74 years of marriage.

The duke died at Windsor Castle on 9 April.

In statement at the time, Buckingham Palace tweeted: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

The Queen and Prince Philip married at Westminster Abbey in 1947. The ceremony was recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people across the world.

The royal couple tied the knot four months after their engagement was officially announced.

They had first met 13 years prior at a family wedding, when they were both children.

