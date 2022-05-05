The platinum jubilee decorations you need to get your celebrations off to a royally good start

Whether you’re a hardcore royalist or just partial to a party, the Queen’s platinum jubilee is sure to see many a street or garden soirée, barbecue and afternoon tea on the bank holiday weekend. After all, it’s not every day that a monarch reigns for 70 years.

The long weekend will stretch from 2-5 June – delaying the late May bank holiday ever so slightly – with the jubilee celebrations falling on the Friday 3 June.

Though many a royal occasion has happened since, the jubilee marks the first time since 2011, when William and Kate tied the knot, that we’ve been granted an extra bank holiday. At the time, wedding fever swept the nation with street parties taking place up and down the country. So it really is about time we whip out the union jack bunting again to take in what is truly a historic event.

If you’re starting hearing whispers from the neighbours about a street party or just fancy putting on a low key spread for the family, there’s already huge range of gifts and goodies to choose from to mark this momentous occasion. From commemorative merchandise to an M&S gin liqueur and even a highly anticipated corgi cake soon dropping at Morrisons, there’s plenty of ways to join in the jubilations.

To help you get prepped we’ve found the party kits, accessories and decorations you should be adding to your baskets – and we promise they’ll make your celebration fit for a queen.

Read more:

Jubilee tea party kit Being one of the biggest British high street retailers, it’s unsurprising that Next is feeling patriotic. There’s a great range of party decorations on sale, including this ten-person tea party set. With (big breath now) napkins, plates, cups, cupcake cases, paper crowns, paper straws and a three-tier cake stand, this kit really has everything you need to get your party off to a good start. Of course, if you’re hosting a bigger bash, you may want to add a couple of these kits to your order.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The Bespoke Workshop jubilee cupcake toppers featuring the Queen, set of 6 Of course, The Queen has to feature in some way at any jubilee bash, she is the star of the show after all, so why not pop her on a cake? These six cupcake toppers feature Her Majesty in a rainbow of her famous frocks smiling away. Please do note these are made from acrylic so aren’t edible and will hold in place with a stake.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Queen’s 2022 platinum jubilee royal British union jack bunting Savvy savers among us may have saved their union jack bunting from the last royal bank holiday, but for the rest of us it looks like we may be buying it again. This 10-foot long option from Ocado has 12 paper flag pendants on a raffia ribbon, making it fully recyclable should you not wish to hold onto it. Although we haven’t tried this exact bunting here at IndyBest, we are sceptical about Ocado’s statement that it can be used outside, so please proceed with caution if taking it into the unreliable British weather.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Postbox Party union jack party glasses Can it be a good party without an element of fancy dress? We think not. Of course, you don’t have to go all out in a royal get up, but these card glasses and crowns are sure to add some fun to your soirée and make for some great pictures too. Four patterned glasses and four crowns are included in each set ready to turn your guests into kings and queens.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ginger Ray union jack jubilee party paper cups If you’re heading out for a picnic and just want a subtle nod to the theme, or if your party is just serving drinks, then these red, white and blue crown cups are sure to be a welcome addition. Each set contains eight cups so these are on the more expensive side – you’ll definitely be wanting your guests to re-use – but for small do’s they are rather adorable.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Talking Tables right royal spectacle 2-tier cake stand If you’re lucky enough to just be attending a party without the stress of hosting it, congratulations! But of course, it’s best not to turn up empty-handed. This two-tier cake stand will bring the wow factor whether holding Mary Berry worthy bakes or store-bought fairy cakes. It’s also reversible with the union jack on one side and crowns and the lion crests on the other.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Postbox Party Queen’s jubilee party in a box This party in a box should have everything you need to transform your front room for the celebrations. Included in the kit are party streamers, latex balloons, paper chains, union jack bunting, napkins, hats, a table cloth and wooden crown confetti. However, there is a note to say that the contents can vary so it may be worth asking the seller to clarify exactly what will be in your kit. Handily, everything comes in a box small enough to fit through most peoples post boxes, but do note it won’t be dispatched until 20 May. It should still leave more than enough time to get decorating before the big day mind and will definitely take the stress out of decorating.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stickerscape corgi window sticker packs Just as a Jubilee party wouldn’t be complete without the Queen, a corgi is another key guest. But, of course, a dog isn’t just for a bank holiday. Perfect for kids, this window sticker will be an adorable addition to the home for a subtle nod to the celebrations. And there’s no reason why this little guy can’t stay up for longer than just the weekend. There are two different designs to choose from so be sure to double-check which one you’re adding to your basket.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jubilee balloon arch If you’re looking to really wow with the decorations, then a balloon arch can make a great centrepiece for pictures, create an elaborate entrance or draw attention to the table with a great spread. This arch has an impressive 75 pieces, including red, white, blue, silver and confetti balloons, ribbon, 5m arch tape and glue dots to keep everything secure.

Source Link The platinum jubilee decorations you need to get your celebrations off to a royally good start