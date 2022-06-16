The Philips perfect draft beer dispenser is super cheap at Aldi right now

When it comes to the summer months, there are few things better than a cold pint in a pub garden. But, should you rather enjoy your own outdoor space, Aldi is currently selling Philips’s perfect draft beer dispenser for just £189.99, which is a fraction of the cost compared to other retailers.

Truth be told, the budget-friendly supermarket really is one to know when it comes to making your garden even more enjoyable this summer. From its rattan garden furniture and supersized egg chairs to fire pits and barbecues, it’s certainly catered for your every need.

But for those who appreciate a cold pint of the good stuff, it’s this latest launch that might just mean that Aldi has outdone itself.

The joys of having a beer dispenser within your home are plentiful. Firstly you can say goodbye to sipping on lukewarm bottles of the stuff, and they can take your standard brew to frothy new heights.

In order to help you make the decision as to whether you need this in your kitchen bounty (we’d hazard a guess that you absolutely do), read on for everything there is to know about the machine.

Philips perfect draft machine: £189.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’ve been considering making the investment for a while, now’s the time to take the plunge. The perfect draft took the top spot in our review of the best beer dispensers with our writer noting that this plug-in machine is ideal for a “serious beer lover”.

The kegs come in a 6l size – around 10 and a half pints – and according to our tester, they are “easy to click into the casing and hook up to the tap”. The kegs can be “chilled down to 3C and the easy-pour pints are perfectly smooth”. Make the investment and prepare to never have a bad beer again.

