Atlus has announced that a bunch of Persona games are coming to Xbox for the first time, and will be available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal have all been confirmed for release on Microsoft’s console in 2022 and 2023. The JRPG series had previously only been available on Sony’s handheld and home consoles, as well as on PC.

The three highly rated Persona titles will enjoy a staggered launch on Xbox, beginning with the most recent entry in the series, Persona 5 Royal, on 21 October 2022. The other two games will follow later in 2023.

Atlus says that all three games will also be coming to PlayStation 5 at some point, though no release date has been mentioned for a next-gen Sony re-release, suggesting the trio of Persona titles will be a timed exclusive for the Xbox and PC.

The announcement came as part Microsoft’s enormous Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which took place earlier this week and revealed a slew of new titles such as Justin Roiland’s High on Life and a new Minecraft spin-off Minecraft Legends.

The arrival of Persona games on Xbox marks another win for the rapidly expanding Xbox Game Pass subscription platform, as well as for any JRPG fans who’d been jealously eyeing up these PlayStation exclusive games. The beloved fantasy series is a coming-of-age, story-focused adventure following a class of improbably fashionable high school students as they navigate their complex social lives and do battle with baddies. It’s kind of like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or Scooby Doo, but more anime and much weirder.

If that’s convinced you, and you’ve decided to take the plunge and invest in the Xbox Series X, check out our Xbox buying guide to find Microsoft’s console in stock and at the best price.

Source Link The Persona games are finally coming to Xbox Game Pass, PS5 and Steam - but not to Switch