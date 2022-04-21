The perfect summer dessert: Strawberry and raspberry crumble

This crumble is a perfect summer dessert. The recipe comes from one of my best mates and is something we always have round his house after dinner,” says Chris Baber.

“I love the sweet, cakey layer the ground almonds give between the fruit and crumble. Serve it warm with a good dollop of clotted cream.”

Summer strawberry and raspberry crumble

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

300g strawberries

300g raspberries

100g light muscovado or caster sugar

100g ground almonds

175g plain flour

75g cold butter, diced

100g flaked almonds

Clotted cream, to serve

Method:

Easy by Chris Baber (Ebury Press/PA)

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan.

2. Remove the stalks from the strawberries and cut any larger ones in half. Put the strawberries and raspberries into an ovenproof dish. Scatter over one tablespoon of the sugar, then scatter over the ground almonds.

3. Put the flour and butter into a mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the remaining sugar and flaked almonds.

4. Scatter the mixture evenly over the fruit.

5. Bake for 30-35 minutes until lightly golden.

6. Serve with clotted cream.

‘Easy’ by Chris Baber (published by Ebury Press, £16.99; photography by Haarala Hamilton), available now.

