The Overose sell-out croissant candle is back along with a new scent

Try to contain your excitement because we have some très bon news for you.

Overose has announced it’s bringing back its croissant candle. The popular scent promises to transport you to the cobbled streets of Paris with its powerful aroma of warm, just out of the oven, croissants.

When it was first released in 2021, it was a huge, sell-out success. Having made serious waves on Instagram, it sold out in just 14 minutes. And we predict the hype will continue to prevail.

But, that’s not all. We’re also here to bring you some even more exciting news. There’s more in the way of gourmet candles because Overose is launching an all-new cinnamon bun scent.

While little has been released about the latest release, it’s fair to say the comments on the Instagram post suggest that it’ll be just as popular as the croissant.

Prepare to inject a little French magnificence into your rituals with these offerings from Overose. We just wish we’d come up with the ideas ourselves.

Overose croissant candle Transporting you to a local bakery in the Le Marias district, this candle promises to deliver the aroma of buttery baked goods into your home. This might be the next best thing to visiting Paris and there’s nothing more soothing than the smell of a bakery. Plus, it has a 60 hour burn time, meaning that the sweet scent of warm Parisian croissants will linger for a while. While we can’t testify for this exact one, the brand’s valkiria candle (£46, Cultbeauty.co.uk) featured in our review of the best scented candles for autumn, with our writer noting that Overose’s candles have some of the strongest smelling scents even when they’re not burning, so we really can’t wait to get our hands on the croissant-scented number. After selling out in just 14 minutes, the candle is back in stock on 23 April, so be sure to keep an eye out.

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Overose cinnamon roll candle Other than revealing it’ll be launching on 23 April, the brand is yet to reveal the exact details of its cinnamon roll candle. But our predictions are that it’ll be very reminiscent of the real deal, giving hints of spice and sweetness. Given the high praise the Overose nudesse candle (£46, Cultbeauty.co.uk) received when we reviewed it, we have high hopes for its latest scent. Our writer noted that the nudesse “is the ultimate buy for rose fans”, adding that it’s “divinely sweet, strong, and long-lasting”, and “promises to smell like rose bushes in the rain; a glorious image in itself”. As for the packaging, our tester found it to be “completely to die for”. Keep your eye out on the brand’s website for this Swedish delicacy-inspired candle. We’ll race you to the checkout.

