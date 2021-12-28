The online jewellery shops that are worth their weight in gold

Jewellery has the unique ability to transcend time and trends. Even the most unusual designs of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings have long served as daily accessories, lasting for generations.

Whether you wear silver or gold or love pearls or diamonds, a good jewellery piece can stand alone to make an impact or complement your favourite outfit.

Our social media feeds are full of pearlescent pieces, layered gold chains, and curated ears with hoops, studs and cuffs – all often worn with a minimalist outfit, because the power of a great jewellery collection is that it can transform a dowdy look into something a whole lot more special.

The other reason to invest in great jewellery, or even buy it for someone special, is the memories it can evoke. A piece that you wear daily can serve as a reminder of a specific time in your life, or could become a keepsake to be passed down.

Finding pieces from brands that are worth their weight in gold is no mean feat, though. Luckily, we’ve scoured the online world to bring you a round-up of the chicest jewellery shops. They vary in terms of the collections they offer and the budgets they cater for, but we love them all.

From high street stores to designer keepsakes, here’s your guide to the online jewellery shops you should bookmark now.

Affordable jewellery brands

Astrid & Miyu

Connie Nam founded this brand after she noticed a gap in the market for affordable, good-quality jewellery. Its humble beginnings saw Nam designing, manufacturing and making pieces from her flat in Notting Hill, but Astrid & Miyu has quickly gained momentum and has adorned celebrities and influencers alike – from Pippa Middleton to Chloé Lloyd.

Visit Astridandmiyu.com now

Daisy London

This is the perfect destination if you’re looking for jewellery in the middle ground between statement and understated. Each piece is designed to showcase your own personal style. While we love all of its lines, Daisy London’s ongoing collaboration with content creator Estée Lalonde is certainly worth a look.

Visit Daisyjewellery.com now

Pocket-friendly pieces that are made to last (Astrid & Miyu)

Small, family-run business Loel & Co was founded in 2006 and specialises in carefully curated jewellery sourced from across Italy. Its timeless classics are a firm favourite here at IndyBest, with its long link chain necklace (£85, Loel.co.uk) taking the top spot in our review of the best jewellery gifts and the thick gold spiral hoop earrings (£75, Loel.co.uk) featuring in our round-up of the best gold hoop earrings.

Visit Loel.co.uk now

The plan to create a jewellery brand that was aspirational yet affordable took shape while founders Collette and Louise were on a buying trip in Delhi. What began as a concession in Topshop has since grown to a boutique business with global stockists and a successful online shop – the brand has excelled in its mission to create pieces that look high end yet are inexpensive.

Visit Orelia.co.uk now

A hit among jewellery lovers, Pandora is perhaps best known for its signature charm bracelets (£55, Pandora.net). As part of the brand’s shift to more sustainable practices – it has pledged to go carbon neutral by 2025 – it recently launched its first lab-created diamonds collection. The “items are both more affordable and sustainable”, noted our writer in her review of the full collection. Certainly worth checking out – after all, in the words of John Barry, diamonds are forever.

Visit Pandora.net now

Another family-founded business, PDPaola was started by siblings Paola and Humbert in 2014 with the aim of creating jewellery that would resonate with the modern woman. Releasing 11 collections per year, you can expect demi-fine jewellery at affordable prices.

Visit Pdpaola.com now

Seol + Gold

Founded to provide “double-tap worthy goods that won’t break the bank”, Seol + Gold caters for every taste – from delicate bracelets to statement layered necklaces. Its pieces are budget-friendly too, with most costing £30 or under.

Visit Seolgold.com now

All pieces from Margaux Studios are handmade and made to order (Margaux Studios)

Tada & Toy

London-based, demi-fine earring studio Tada & Toy was founded by two young designers who met on day one of secondary school. Blending fun playful designs with timeless Scandinavian-inspired style, the brand creates affordable pieces that transcend trends. The brand also supports charitable initiatives – it donates five per cent of all profits to The Aspinall Foundation to help protect endangered species. All the pieces are produced in artisan workshops in Jaipur, India, and the brand works closely with suppliers to make sure that they align with its ethos and beliefs.

Visit Tadaandtoy.com now

Mid-range jewellery brands

Astley Clarke

With a whole host of A-list advocates, such as the Duchess of Cambridge, who has worn the brand’s round stilla lapis lazuli pendant necklace (£160, Astleyclarke.com) twice this year, Astley Clarke knows how to do elegant jewellery. Specialising in gemstone designs and lockets, this is a great place for keepsakes.

Visit Astleyclarke.com now

Founded in 2014 by Rosh Mahtani, Alighieri is inspired by the founder’s studies of Dante’s Divine Comedy, with each piece corresponding to one of the writer’s poems. All the jewellery is imperfect to represent its “modern heirloom” status, and is handmade in London using recycled bronze, sourced ethically from Italy.

Visit Alighieri.co.uk now

Anna + Nina

Set up by creative duo Anna de Lanoy and Nina Poot in 2012, this jewellery, clothing and homeware brand is inspired by the pair’s travels around the world and their aim is to design pieces that have a certain je ne sais quoi. From subtle earrings to statement necklaces, there’s something for everyone across different price points, making this a stand-out brand to know.

Visit Anna-nina.nl now

Scroll through Instagram and you’ll see Missoma’s collection on plenty of famous faces

Greek designer Maria Leonidopoulou was inspired by memories and everyday observations when she founded this brand in 2015. Focusing on simplicity and wearability, the designs combine effortless clean lines and understated luxury, and all the brand’s pieces are crafted in its London studio. Whether it’s bracelets, rings or necklaces, make Bonvo the place you head for your favourite gold bling.

Visit Bonvojewelry.com now

Friends Damasia and Philippine founded Daphine over a shared appreciation for strong women. Creating pieces that act as luxurious daily companions, the brand is not driven by fashion trends, but rather each creative collection is designed to be classic and timeless. All the jewellery is handmade in an atelier in Jaipur – a city in India known for its history of craftsmanship and design. Honest pricing, ethical sourcing and sustainable production are at the heart of this brand, and each item is made with care – something that comes through strongly.

Visit Daphine.com now

Veronica Varetta struggled to find jewellery that suited her taste and price point, so took matters into her own hands and began designing pieces. Each item is handmade in Milan from 9ct or 18ct gold. Driven by respect for craftsmanship and a love of beautiful things, Lil Milan has gone from strength to strength, and we love everything it produces, from dainty rings to statement necklaces.

Visit Lilmilan.com now

London-based Missoma has become a go-to for many for its affordable yet high-quality jewellery. Having launched in 2008, it quickly reached cult status, amassing a star-studded fanbase including the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. We’ve got our eye on its classic mini chubby hoop earrings (£85, Missoma.com) that have been Instagram favourites for a number of seasons.

Visit Missoma.com now

Margaux Studios

There’s no denying that pearls are having a moment and that’s exactly Margaux Studios’s speciality. Founded in 2020 by Abigayil Swann with the belief that fashion should be leading the way for shopping with a positive impact, each one of the pieces is handmade and made-to-order in London.

Visit Margauxstudios.com now

V by Laura Vann specialises in Art Deco-style designs that stand the test of time (V by Laura Vann)

Monica Vinader

The eponymous brand Monica Vinader rose to fame shortly after it launched its friendship bracelets (£195, Monicavinader.com) in 2008. With a focus on sustainability, the brand recently switched to using only 100 per cent recycled silver and 18ct gold vermeil, and it even offers lifetime repair services to encourage you to keep wearing old pieces.

Visit Monicavinader.com now

Affordable demi-fine brand Otiumberg was founded by sisters Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg to create jewellery that is tied to life as opposed to trends, with precious stones, delicate necklaces and timeless gold hoops. Make this your go-to destination if you’re looking for a decadent gift for your bestie.

Visit Otiumberg.com now

V by Laura Vann

British designer Laura Vann specialises in jewellery inspired by Art Deco pieces that have survived the test of time. Countering fast fashion with timeless designs, Vann uses recycled silver and makes sure each piece is ethically produced. The brand unsurprisingly saw a boost in sales when Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of its earrings (£130, Vbylauravann.com) for one of her last royal appearances.

Visit Vbylauravann.com now

Designer jewellery brands

A century-old Italian luxury brand is known for its high-end jewellery and watches. Each of its pieces are as decadent as the last and they certainly have the wow factor.

Visit Bulgari.com now

This classic brand is known for its signature love bracelet (£5,800, Cartier.com) and is quite literally the gold standard for high-end and designer jewellery. As you’d expect, each piece is made to last.

Visit Cartier.com now

The designs at Bonvo combine effortless clean lines and understated luxury

Mappin & Webb

British brand Mappin & Webb was founded in 1775 by Jonathan Mappin, who wanted to create beautifully crafted silverware. It achieved just that, and was given the royal warrant for silverware in 1897. Its jewellery is also a royal favourite and has been spotted on Kate Middleton, with her empress earrings (£1,500, Mappinandwebb.com) making a number of appearances. A great go-to for fine jewellery, whether that’s diamonds, engagement rings or delicate bracelets.

Visit Mappinandwebb.com now

Tiffany & Co.

Often associated with diamonds, US jewellery designer Tiffany & Co. specialises in timeless pieces that you will undoubtedly cherish. If you’re searching for a gift that really will wow, look no further.

Visit Tiffany.co.uk now

