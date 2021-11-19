The Office: Brian Baumgartner discusses Cameo success after making £745,000 as Kevin Malone

The Office star Brian Baumgartner has spoken about his success on Cameo after it was revealed that he made over $1m (£745,000) on the platform.

Cameo is a video sharing website on which fans can pay celebrities to film personalised messages.

Baumgartner played Kevin Malone across nine seasons of the hit sitcom The Office, which ran from 2005 to 2013.

The 48-year-old charges fans £167 per personal message. For corporate clients, the actor charges a fee of £1,850.

He told the BBC: “Here’s how I view Cameo. This is not about me, or about getting a message from me. I view it as an attempt from two people who want to make a connection.”

Baumgartner went on to give an example of a father and daughter who may have watched the series together and now use it as a way to reconnect after the daughter has left for college.

“They want to make a connection so they give this message from me because it brings them back to a moment that they shared together,” said the actor.

“As long as I keep focused on that, and how much people seem to be enjoying it, then it’s been, actually very rewarding.”

The actor’s earnings on Cameo were confirmed in September by the company’s CEO Steven Galanis.

Galanis told The Hollywood Reporter that Baumgartner was Cameo’s biggest star.

