The Nintendo Switch plummets in price in this early Prime Day deal – we’ve only seen it cheaper once before

We still have a couple of weeks to go before Amazon Prime Day officially gets started, but this year, the online retail giant has decided to kick things off a little early, and impressive deals are already popping up left, right and centre.

While Amazon usually launches early bird deals around 10 days prior to the main event, the online retailer began dropping initial deals three weeks in advance this year, and there are already savings to be had on your favourite bits of homeware, fashion, tech and appliances.

Of course, we expect plenty of gaming deals to land on Prime Day itself – including deals on the Nintendo Switch, Switch games and Switch accessories – but it seems like Amazon has begun cutting the price on Nintendo’s versatile games console already.

The price of the wildly popular Nintendo Switch neon red-blue console has just plummeted to £239.95. We’ve only ever seen it sell for a lower price once before in its lifetime, and that was during the January sales, when the price of the device cost £229.

The Nintendo Switch is always one of the most popular products in any Prime Day sales event, with the console frequently selling out in the blink of an eye. While there’s a decent chance the Nintendo Switch’s price could drop even further on Prime Day itself, this isn’t a guarantee, so if you’re really after a new games console, this is a very good Switch deal to snap up.

Read more:

Launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch is the original home console hybrid. Despite being superseded by the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2021, the OG console is still one of the most popular around, and is a highly capable machine for playing all the best Switch games.

You can take it on the go, play with it at home on your TV or pop it on the dining table in tabletop mode. “It features a really innovative detachable wireless joy-con system that allows you to use the pair of controllers as one or independently of each other for two-player games,” our writer said in the review of the device.

This specific model comes in red and blue, featuring a black Switch dock and the contrasting joy-con controllers. You get up to nine hours of battery life in handheld mode – enough for a lengthy plane or car journey this summer.

While Amazon says that the Switch has been reduced from £299, the true RRP is actually £259, so it’s really a £20 saving, rather than a £60 saving. Still, this is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on the console, so it’s worth snapping up.

Buy now

