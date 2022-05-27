'The music is a part of us': ABBA speak ahead of Voyage opening night

ABBA made their first public appearance together since 2016 on Thursday (26 May) on the red carpet for the opening night of ABBA Voyage.

The show, which features digital versions of members Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Bjorn, was first announced back in 2016.

Celebrities in attendance at the show’s premiere in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park included Jarvis Cocker, Kylie Minogue and Kate Moss.

“ABBA has never left us in my heart… the music is a part of us,” Agnetha said.

