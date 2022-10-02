The Most Watched Movies And TV Of The Week: ‘Andor’ Takes The Empire

So, what’s everyone been watching this week? Hmmmm?

Just to get a sense of what everyone’s streaming, we’ve used data from streaming aggregator Reelgood, which gathers viewership numbers from hundreds of streaming services in the U.S. and UK. Each week, the most streamed TV shows and movies come down to a few elements — sheer buzz, a big finale, smart marketing, star power, critical acclaim, or word-of-mouth that leads uninterested people to finally watch it out of spite.

This week, Star Wars series Andor has taken over the streaming empire, alongside Allison Janney’s first action lead role in Netflix’s Lou. And though it’s been heavily criticised, Netflix’s Dahmer series is seeing scarily high viewership.

But just because a lot of people are watching something doesn’t make it…good. Here they are, the 10 most streamed TV shows and movies of the week, where to watch them, and what Mashable critics thought.

The Force is strong.

Star Wars‘ latest adventure is the most popular series this week, with Diego Luna in the lead and back in his 2016 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role of Cassian Andor before he joins the Rebellion. In the prequel series Andor, you’ll also get an early peek at the tale of Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly). Rounding out the cast is Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. — Shannon Connellan, UK Editor

What we thought: Andor boasts stunning visuals, committed performances, and some of the most interesting themes of any Star Wars show yet, but its first few episodes (critics received four for screening purposes) border on slogs. — Belen Edwards, Entertainment Reporter

How to watch: Andor is now streaming on Disney+.

2. Lou

Dream team.

Alison Janney and Jurnee Smollett’s action thriller Lou is the top streamed movie of the week. Directed by Anna Foerster, the Netflix film sees Smollett as Hannah, who is trying to find her kidnapped daughter in the middle of a storm. She asks her mysterious neighbour, Lou (Janney), for help, and the pair set out together on a rescue mission. But among the teetering rope bridges and violent encounters, both women have secrets from their pasts that will find their way out. — S.C.

How to watch: Lou is now streaming on Netflix.

3. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer and Ron Bush as his lawyer.

Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has upset a lot of people — but of course, people are still watching it. The Netflix series has been accused of sensationalizing the American serial killer’s crimes, and the streaming service has been in hot water for its questionable tagging of the series. The series follows Dahmer (Evan Peters) through the lens of his victims, and looks at the lack of action from police even when neighbour Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) tried to report him. — S.C.

How to watch: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now streaming on Netflix.

Morfydd Clark casually ruling as Galadriel.

Well, they did it. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, is the most streamed of the week again. In fact, according to the company, it was viewed by 25 million viewers globally over the first 24 hours the series’ first two episodes dropped, a record debut for a Prime Video show. But most importantly, the series does what no other J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation has done: it places people of color and women front and center. — S.C.

What we thought: The Rings of Power turns out to be a rousing tale of perseverance in the face of evil, a sumptuous re-introduction to Tolkien’s world, and just all-around great TV. You won’t just feel like you’ve returned to Middle-earth: You’ll feel like you never left. — B.E.

How to watch: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Prime Video.

Ser Laenor Velaryon has been through a lot.

There is simply no denying the power of Game of Thrones, a franchise that has roared back into our lives with the release of prequel series House of the Dragon. Taking place nearly 200 years before Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen existed, House of the Dragon follows House Targaryen at the height of its power in Westeros. There’s just one small problem: King Viserys (Paddy Considine) doesn’t have a male heir. With the line of succession in question, you can bet on scheming, bloodshed, and mayhem. Oh, and many, many dragons. Let fire and blood reign! — B.E.

What we thought: If you’re worried about House of the Dragon after getting burned by the final season of Game of Thrones, don’t be. HBO’s epic new series is excellent through and through, juggling memorable characters, high fantasy, and intense emotions with practiced ease. You’ll be sucked in faster than you can say “Dracarys.” — B.E.

How to watch: House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Go! Do that revenge!

Vengeance is the name of the game in Do Revenge, a newly released and dark teen-comedy starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke as two high schoolers enacting each other’s revenge plans. Do Revenge takes its cues from teen classics like Mean Girls, Clueless, Heathers, and more. Yet its voice is fresh and fun enough to grant it its own spot in the teen movie pantheon. Between instantly quotable one-liners, fabulous fashion, and a scene-stealing turn from Sophie Turner, it’s no wonder Do Revenge is one of the most streamed flicks of the week. — B.E.

How to watch: Do Revenge is now streaming on Netflix.

Aw geez.

Rick and Morty is back for Season 6, and people are streaming the hell out of the adventures of scientist Rick and his grandson Morty. You might have some questions after the Season 6 premiere — here’s an explainer. — S.C.

What we thought: Packed with action, callbacks, and deep cuts, the first episode of Season 6 is a mind blower. — K.P.

How to watch: Seasons 1 through 5 of Rick and Morty are now streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. Episode 1 of Season 6 is available on Adult Swim, and new episodes air Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

⚡️⚡️⚡️

The God of Thunder is back in Marvel’s follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok . Co-written by Taika Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder picks up where we left off with Asgard’s less mischievous prince, who is casually winning his way through battles across space and still getting over his ex Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who just happens to have evolved into Mighty Thor with the help of Mjölnir. But Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) has destructive plans in action, and Thor needs to get his pals King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Waititi) together to take on a mighty villain. — S.C.

What we thought: In the end, Love and Thunder is raucous, flashy, and vacuous, not satisfyingly fun. — Kristy Puchko, Film Editor

How to watch: Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.

If you love sitcoms, you might like “Reboot.”

Hulu gets meta with Reboot, a comedy series created by Just Shoot Me! and Modern Family‘s Steven Levitan that sees the cast of an early 2000s sitcom brought back together. The cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu. — S.C.

What we thought: With such a strong ensemble, it’s no surprise that Reboot garners laughs. Its biggest and best comedic moments tend to come when it’s joking about the entertainment business, including the rise of comedies that blur the line between comedy and drama. — B.E.

How to watch: Reboot is now streaming on Hulu.

10. Father Stu

Based on a true story, Father Stu sees Mark Wahlberg in the lead as a former boxer who becomes a Catholic priest. Jacki Weaver and…Mel Gibson play his parents? — S.C.

How to watch: Father Stu is now streaming on Netflix.

