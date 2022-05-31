The Molly Mae x Beauty Works straightener is 40% off in Look Fantastic’s bank holiday sale

In case it wasn’t clear, we’re very excited about the long weekend and, more specifically, the Queen’s jubilee. We have, after all, spent weeks rounding up the best merchandise, decorations, cakes and outfits for the occasion.

But another great thing to come out of the bank holiday celebrations are the impressive sales. From Very, and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Look Fantastic, many comapanies are toasting the jubilee with offers across a great range of products from sofas and swings to barbecues and beauty.

And today, it’s the royal beauty event at Look Fantastic that has caught our eye. The retailer is offering 40 per cent off around 4,000 items including fake tan, perfumes and Olaplex. Even some of our best buys have got a price cut.

In fact, we’ve already spotted one of our favourite products is on offer. The Molly Mae x Beauty Works straighteners – which were named the best option for frizzy hair in our hair straighteners round-up – have been brought down from £99.99 to £59.99.

When we reviewed them, our writer said that the near £100 price tag was this gadgets only flaw. So, with the cost now notably improved, we’re struggling to find reasons not to add these to our basket.

Read more:

Here’s a reminder about how impressive these straighteners are and why you’d be crazy to miss out on such a stellar deal.

Beauty Works x Molly Mae sleek and shine hair straightener: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Lookfantastic.com Catapulting to fame on Love Island back in 2019, Molly-Mae Hague’s hair has been a core part of her look since the beginning. From beachy waves to super-straight, sleek styles and even a scraped back bun, her 6.3million Instagram followers and YouTube fans have always been interested in her haircare secrets. So, it wasn’t a surprise that her first Beauty Works collection instantly sold out, prompting the later release of these coveted hair straighteners. The first thing you need to know, is that there’s more to this straightener than just the tool itself. It also comes with a pink faux leather case, a vegan bristle paddle brush and a handy protective glove to shield your hands from any burning accidents. The straightener tool itself is seriously sleek with a glossy white finish, pink ceramic plates and a long, thin design similar to the GHD original (£119, Lookfantastic.com). And our tester confirmed they are ​​as technologically impressive as they are good-looking. “As the infrared heat moved over our strands, they became immediately pin-straight and noticeably less frizzy, while the curled under ends were a breeze to achieve with just one swipe.” They said. “We also didn’t have to hold the straightener on our hair for long as we moved it down and experienced zero snagging. In fact, our typically dull looking hair even appeared noticeably shinier.” There’s also a small silver cylinder shape at the base of the tool which transforms into a display screen showing when the plates increase in temperature, which you can adjust from 80C to 220C. Our tester opted for 185C, which was reached in around 30 seconds. Our writer finished by saying that, “All together, the whole process took about five minutes – a definite plus if you’re the type of the person that runs late or is looking for fuss-free styling. We also loved that the straightener comes with a handy lock feature, which stops the tool from opening or closing and means the plates can cool down safely, and be stored away in the carry case neatly.” This deal won’t be around forever though. Look Fantastic’s royal event ends on Monday 6 June at midnight, so you’ll want to grab your discounts while you can. Read our full review of the Beauty Works x Molly Mae sleek and shine hair straightener

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Molly Mae x Beauty Works straightener is 40% off in Look Fantastic’s bank holiday sale