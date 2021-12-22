'The Matrix Resurrections' Star Priyanka Chopra On Dropping 'Jonas' From Her Instagram; Making It In Hollywood

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been pushing boundaries in Hollywood and impressing the audience and critics with her phenomenal acting skills, has finally managed to earn a significant role in one of the most popular sci-fi franchises, The Matrix. PeeCee, who essays the role of Sati in the Lana Wachowski directorial, will be sharing screen space with the likes of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris and others in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

During a recent conversation with NDTV, Priyanka talked about her early struggles and why it took her so many years to earn a name in Hollywood. “When I went to the US and started working, it was very hard for people to take me seriously. It was difficult to convince people that I can play pivotal parts and lead roles. I didn’t carry the stardom that I had built in India. I walked into every room as a new actor and I demanded opportunities,” Priyanka said. Furthermore, she even talked about the lack of opportunities for South Asian actors in Hollywood and how a group of actors (like Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari and Riz Ahmed) have struggled to earn a spot on the table.

Meanwhile, in another interview with Times Of India, Priyanka even explained why she dropped ‘Jonas’ from her name on Instagram. Priyanka added, “I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!”

Meanwhile, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ which releases today, has opened to good reviews from critics, desi-fans are eager to catch Priyanka in action on the silver screen. The Lana Wachowski film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith in key roles.

Priyanka is also teaming up with Russo Brothers’ for Amazon’s upcoming series ‘Citadel’. She has also Farhan Akhtar’s road trip movie titled Jee Le Zara’ with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt lined up in the pipeline.

