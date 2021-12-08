'The Matrix Resurrections' Fresh Footage Has Neo's New Powers And More Priyanka Chopra; Here's What We Know

A new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth instalment of the hit sci-fi film series is here and it’s just as puzzling as the footage we have seen before. It has references from the original trilogy, scenes we have seen before as the clip goes from the world inside the Matrix to the dystopian world outside it. But it also offers a bunch of new details about the upcoming movie helmed by returning director Lana Wachowski and featuring a star-studded cast led by Keanu Reeves who is reprising his role as Neo and Carrie Anne-Moss who is returning to play Trinity.

The latest trailer offers little help in deciphering what The Matrix Resurrections really is about but it does offer some interesting pointers to the plot. To begin with, the video seems to be teasing the return of Agent Smith and by teasing I mean literally cutting in Agent Smith scenes with footage of Jonathan Groff’ character. We also get to witness Neo’s new powers and a reminder that he’s still very good at kung-fu. Another highlight is a better look at Priyanka Chopra’s character who declares, “The most important choice of Neo’s life is not his to make.”

Check out the trailer here:

So is Groff Agent Smith? Well, that’s still a question since the makers haven’t confirmed the character. But the hints in the trailer and the fact that the movie did cast Yahya Abhil Mateen-II as Morpheus (previously played by Laurence Fishburne) are promising signs. So it would not be a stretch to assume that another familiar character will be played by a new cast member. Meanwhile, we finally have Priyanka Chopra’s Sati get a dialogue, an ominous one at that. Her character has been described as a wise young woman with “an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters,” so make of that what you will.

SEE ALSO: Is Priyanka Chopra Playing Sati in Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss’ ‘Matrix Resurrections’? Here’s What We Know

The Matrix Resurrections is set 20 years after the events of the original trilogy’s last movie. Keanu Reeves’ Neo is back in the virtual world while living a normal life as Thomas A. Anderson. The main plot of the movie seems to be his efforts to reunite with Carrie Anne-Moss’s Trinity and to ultimately regain his consciousness and save the human world.

The film has a bunch of returning and new cast members inlcuding Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Daniel Bernhardt, Lambert Wilson, Christina Ricci and more. With only a few weeks to go for the release, the makers sure are giving eager fans more questions than answers. But we’ll definitely know more when the The Matrix Resurrections will releases in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

SEE ALSO: Keanu Reeves Confirms Will Smith Rejecting Neo’s Role In ‘The Matrix’, Reveals How It Changed His Life

Cover image: Warner Bros, Edits: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The Matrix Resurrections' Fresh Footage Has Neo's New Powers And More Priyanka Chopra; Here's What We Know