The Matrix Resurrections: Divided first reactions call film ‘terrific meta mind-bender’ and ‘very flawed’

The first reactions toThe Matrix Resurrections are in – and it seems audiences have been split down the middle.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss have reprised the roles of Neo and Trinity for the first Matrix film since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

The film received its world premiere in Toronto on Thursday (16 December), and the reactions have ranged from the overwhelmingly positive to the disappointed.

However, everyone agrees that the film is ambitious and unafraid to take risks.

While film critic Courtney Howard called the film “a terrific, awe-inducing, meta mind-bender completely in line with the franchise’s legacy”, Cheat Sheet writer Jeff Nelson criticised it as being “meta to a fault”.

He called it “an almost 2.5-hour exposition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies”.

Writer Emily VanDerWerff summed up the film’s divisive nature in a tweet reading: “There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT?”

“I lovvvvvvved it. A lotta people are gonna haaaaaaaate,” she added.

Kevin L Lee added that the film, which he called “very flawed”, is “directed/acted with so much sincerity and eagerness to do something new”.

Keanu Reeves in the divisive ‘Matrix Resurrections’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

He said: “It takes all the swings a Matrix sequel should make. It’s MANY things, but ‘safe’ is NOT one of them.”

According to People’s Nigel Smith, the new film is “more fun” than the previous sequels.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in cinemas on 23 December.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Matrix Resurrections: Divided first reactions call film ‘terrific meta mind-bender’ and ‘very flawed’