The Masters live stream: How to watch 2022 tournament online and on TV today

Golfing fans across the world will turn their attention to Augusta this week as The Masters gets underway.

The year’s first major has been dominated by speculation surrounding the return of Tiger Woods, who is set to make his first competitive appearance since a near-fatal car crash last year.

Hideki Matsuyama defends the Green Jacket but Jon Rahm is still considered the favourite heading into the tournament, while new world No 1 Scottie Scheffler has won three of the past five events he’s entered.

Cameron Smith is also considered a strong candidate to claim a maiden Green Jacket after winning the Players Championship earlier this year. The Australian boasts a fantastic record at Augusta, with three top-10 finishes in his last four appearances.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Masters:

When is it?

The Masters is held over four days at Augusta National Golf Club in the state of Georgia, beginning on Thursday 7 April and concluding on Sunday 10 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action from The Masters on Sky Sports, with coverage across the weekend on the Main Event and Golf channels. Sky subscribers can stream The Masters via Sky Go,

For the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, featured groups will be shown from 2pm BST, before full coverage begins at 7.30pm.

Coverage of Round Three on Saturday starts at 7.30pm while the final round will be shown live from 6.30pm.

The BBC will also show highlights at the end of each day’s play, starting at just after midnight BST on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning. They will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

Previous Winners:

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio Garcia

Odds

Jon Rahm 11/1

Justin Thomas 12/1

Cameron Smith 14/1

Scottie Scheffler 14/1

Dustin Johnson 16/1

Collin Morikawa 18/1

Brooks Koepka 20/1

Viktor Hovland 20/1

Jordan Spieth 20/1

Rory McIlroy 20/1

Xander Schauffele 22/1

Patrick Cantlay 22/1

