The Masked Singer: Who are Ringmaster, Miss Teddy, and Armadillo? Here’s what we know

After Firefly won the first round on the last episode of The Masked Singer, the competition continued on Wednesday (30 March) with a brand new batch of contestants.

The US version of the celebrity singing show – which began its seventh season on 9 March – sees a host of famous names dressing in different costumes to perform in front of a live audience. A panel of judges then attempts to decipher their true identities using a series of clues.

This season, the contestants are categorised into three teams – The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly.

Below is everything we know, clues and all, about the remaining competitors from the second round. Lemur was the first contestant to be eliminated on the evening of 30 March.

Ringmaster

Ringmaster The Masked Singer

The judges were floored after Ringmaster delivered a show-stopping performance of “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus for Team Good.

Shown in her video of clues were a picture of Miley Cyrus, a “Sweet Southern” whiskey bottle, and a California driver’s license.

Instantly, judge Nicole Scherzinger connected the dots between the driver’s licence and Ringmaster’s choice of song to theorise Olivia Rodrigo might be behind the mask. While singers Kacey Musgraves and Kelly Clarkson were among the judge’s other guesses.

Miss Teddy

Miss Teddy The Masked Singer

Miss Teddy then performed her version of “Tell It to My Heart” by Taylor Dayne for Team Cuddly.

In her video of clues, references were made to a gospel singer, a director’s chair stamped with a laughing emoji, and the metamorphosis of a butterfly, all leading the judges to assume she might be Jill Scott, CeCe Peniston, or Loretta Devine.

Hydra

Hydra on The Masked Singer

As the sole representative for Team Bad, Hydra performed their rendition of Train’s “Hey Soul Sister”.

Featured in their clue video was a photo of a shark, a reference to Miami, and a Magic 8-ball with the fortune “Ask your amigos”.

With Hydra’s three-headed costume, the judges wondered if there were three people under the mask. Judge Ken Jeong confidently assumed the Three Amigos! trio of Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Chevy Chase. And Jenny McCarthy added her guess of Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, and Steve Buscemi fromThe Big Lebowski.

Armadillo

Armadillo on The Masked Singer

Also performing for Team Good was Armadillo with his version of “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers.

Included in his video of clues were references to a beefcake, sunglasses, and a pile of red rocks.

This led judges to assume he might be Chuck Norris, Erik Estrada, or Vin Diesel.

The Masked Singer continues Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Masked Singer: Who are Ringmaster, Miss Teddy, and Armadillo? Here’s what we know