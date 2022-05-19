The Masked Singer US : Teyana Taylor is revealed as Firefly as she wins the season finale

Singer Teyana Taylor is revealed as Firefly, as she wins the Golden Mask Trophy in The Masked Singer season finale.

Over the course of the 11-episode series, Team Good prevailed, leaving its last standing members to compete in a final sing-off.

On Wednesday (18 May), Firefly wowed judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger with her flawless rendition of Thicke’s own “Lost Without U”.

Earlier in the episode, The Prince revealed himself as actor Cheyenne Jackson, when he was the first to be eliminated after his cover of “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay.

Next, in a tense anticipatory moment, Firefly was announced the victor, leaving Ringmaster to reveal herself as Hayley Orrantia, in spite of her best effort’s belting Katy Perry’s “Wake Up In Vegas”.

As the last remaining contestant to unmask, the judges were eager to put a face to the incredible voice. However, they were given one more attempt to properly guess her identity, before Firefly was forced to unveil herself.

Previously unveiled participants include, Shaggy as Space Bunny, music group En Vogue! as Queen Cobra, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Duane Chapman as Armadillo, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Garcia as Cyclops, Joe Buck as Ram, and Duff Goldman as McTerrier.

