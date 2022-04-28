The Masked Singer US: Kirstie Alley is revealed as Baby Mammoth as she is eliminated

Actor Kirstie Alley was the second star to be eliminated from the third round of contestants on The Masked Singer US after she was revealed as Baby Mammoth.

On Wednesday (27 April), the eighth episode of the season saw Baby Mammoth compete against Space Bunny in a final sing-off to try to save her spot on the show.

However, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger voted to save Space Bunny after his rendition of “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me”.

While Baby Mammoth’s performance of Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too” didn’t end up saving her place in the competition, the judges were given a final guess before she was forced to unmask.

Judge Jeong stuck with his original theory of Reese Witherspoon, Thicke guessed Kirsten Dunst, and Scherzinger went back to Rachael Ray.

However, McCarthy swapped her initial answer of Dianne Wiest with Kirstie Alley, which ultimately left her as the only one to guess correctly.

During her limited time on the series, the clues that were revealed about Baby Mammoth’s identity included a silver medal as a nod to her second place on Dancing with the Stars, conversation bubbles alluding to her film Look Who’s Talking Now, and a cheerleading reference to her hit sitcom Cheers.

Baby Mammoth Masked Singer US

Emmy and Global Award-winning actor Kirstie Alley joins previously unveiled participants Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Duane Chapman as Armadillo, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Garcia as Cyclops, Joe Buck as Ram, and Duff Goldman as McTerrier.

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.

