The Masked Singer US: Armadillo takes an onstage tumble on tonight’s episode

Armadillo takes an onstage tumble in their forthcoming performance on The Masked Singer, airing on 6 April.

In a preview for the fifth episode of the US show’s seventh season, viewers can catch a quick glimpse of Armadillo just after they’ve fallen to the ground.

“Good thing I have a shell there,” Armadillo promptly jokes.

Additionally, in an exclusive E! News clip, guest panellist Nicole Byer responded to the performance, saying: “Wow I love the energy. When you fell down, I was like, ‘Oh there he goes!’”

“You weren’t like, ‘Help! I’m hurt.’ I would’ve just stayed down there and been like, ‘This is a wrap on me,’” Byers added.

This isn’t the first onstage mishap to occur this season. During the premiere on 9 March, the head from Duff Goldman’s McTerrier costume toppled off, leaving judges and fans stunned.

While later in the evening, Firefly experienced a choking fit in the middle of her debut performance, forcing her to be rushed off stage.

The Masked Singer US preview

The identities of Armadillo, Ringmaster, Hydra, and Miss Teddy remain unknown, but here’s what we know so far.

Additionally, here’s here’s all we know about Firefly, who was crowned the winner of the first round and continues on to the finale.

The Masked Singer continues Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.

