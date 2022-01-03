The Masked Singer: Alan Cumming firmly shuts down rumours he is Bagpipes

Alan Cumming has put an end to the rumours he is currently appearing on The Masked Singer.

The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned for its third season on Saturday (1 January).

Since the show’s return, speculation surrounding the mystery celebrities has already begun.

Cumming has emerged as a potential name behind Bagpipes. The tartan-wearing character was introduced on yesterday night’s (2 January) episode with a clip filmed on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The brief video saw Bagpipes open up about his Scottish heritage and accent, leading many viewers to guess that it could be the Perth-born actor.

Bagpipes went on to perform Blur’s 1997 hit “Song 2”.

The actor, however, quickly put an end to the rumours in a Twitter post.

“Newsflash: I am not on @MaskedSingerUK nor will I ever be. Thank you,” wrote the 56-year-old.

This could, of course, be an attempt to keep audiences and judges guessing. Other names linked to Bagpipes include David Tennant and Richard Madden.

Last night’s episode saw the elimination of Snow Leopard, who was revealed to be broadcaster Gloria Hunniford. M People singer Heather Small became the first to leave on Saturday’s episode (1 January) after she was unveiled as the face behind Chandelier.

This year’s judging panel includes Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday 8 January at 7.00pm on ITV.

