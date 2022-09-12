‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Sets Up A Mandalorian War

The Mandalorian Season 3 teaser trailer has dropped and it’s a battle of the Mandalorians.

Debuted by Lucasfilm at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, the 2-minute trailer seems to show a cultural war raging between Din Djarin’s “cult” of followers and the rest of the diverse Mandalorian race, who appear in stunning armor to wage space battles between the “fractured” people.

Picking up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Din and Grogu are still as close as ever, traversing the stars in firework-studded glory, but violence and conflict (of course) still trail close behind. “You are as its father. A clan… of two,” the Armorer says to our favorite bounty-hunter-turned-dad, “But you have removed your helmet… You are a Mandalorian no more.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 will start streaming sometime in 2023.

