The Manchester Arena bombing: Five years on

Today marks the 5 year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing

On 22 May 2017, Twenty-two people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert.

A minute’s silence was held at Manchester Victoria Station to remember the people that lost their lives in the Manchester Arena attack.

Earlier in the day prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted his condolences to the victims of the attack saying “My thoughts are with the victims, families and friends of all those affected by the cowardly attack on Manchester Arena five years ago today.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.