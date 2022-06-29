'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New Teaser Will Take You Back In Time When 'Nothing Is Evil' – Watch

After a long wait, the makers of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ series have finally dropped a new teaser introducing a couple of important characters in their elements while revealing the new tagline of their upcoming series. “Nothing is evil in the beginning,” the official handle of the upcoming show wrote on social media while sharing the new clip. Check it out here:

Nothing is evil in the beginning… #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/XffZtqp8Yw — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) June 27, 2022

While the teaser gave us a glimpse of important characters like Galadriel, Arondir and High King Gil-galad, it’s reported to be set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Lord of the Rings’. Plus, the upcoming series which is based on author J.R.R. Tolkien’s books is also reported to cover all the important events (rise of Sauron, forging of the rings and the fall of Numenor) from Middle-earth’s Second Age.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Prime Video’s LOTR Series ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Chronicles The Second Age

Touted as one of the most expensive fantasy television series ever made, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022. And with an ensemble star cast comprising of Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Maxim Baldry, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Benjamin Walker, and many other talented actors, the upcoming series is one most-awaited shows of 2022.

Not only in English but ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ created by Patrick McKay and JD Payne will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Amazon Prime Video.

SEE ALSO: Emilia Clarke To Reprise Her Role Of Daenerys Targaryen In Jon Snow Spin-Off? Actress Reveals The Truth

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New Teaser Will Take You Back In Time When 'Nothing Is Evil' - Watch