The Lenovo yoga slim 7 laptop has £250 off in this Amazon deal

We have already named the Lenovo yoga slim 7 among our favourites laptops of 2022 , awarding it the title of best budget laptop – and now the price has been reduced by a substantial £250.

Even before the discount, we thought it was a good deal at its regular price of £850. But now Amazon has slashed that by 29 per cent (£599.99, Amazon.co.uk ), making it something of a steal.

With a 13.3-inch display and measuring just 1.38cm thick, this is a slim laptop (the clue’s in the name) that will slip easily into your backpack without taking up too much space. At 1.2kg it’s also pretty light too, so won’t be a pain to carry around all day.

Having tested the Lenovo yoga slim 7 earlier in 2022, our reviewer said it is “a premium Windows ultrabook at a less than premium price. An unfussy workhorse of a laptop, it hides a surprising degree of grunt behind its modest appearance.”

They added: “Powered by a zippy Ryzen processor…Lenovo’s machine matches great performance and firm build quality with a battery life that truly lasts all day. A superb choice for hybrid working, the yoga slim 7 is as sensible as it is powerful.”

Lenovo yoga slim 7: Was £849.99, now £599.99, Amazon.co.uk

That impressive battery life our reviewer mentioned clocks it at a massive 15 hours, while the laptop also features a Full HD display and speakers with Dolby Atmos capabilities.

The eight-core Ryzen 7 processor is clocked to 1.9GHz and there’s a useful 8GB of RAM, plus 512GB of solid-state storage.

Running the Windows 10 operating system, the yoga slim 7 is finished in a colour Lenovo calls iron grey (and that we call grey…), and on its slim edges you’ll find three USB-C ports for connecting everything from external storage to webcams and monitors.

Despite the price and limited amount of RAM, the Lenovo really impressed our reviewer when it came to performance. They said: “This budget-friendly ultrabook is as fast as rival laptops costing a couple of hundred pounds more, keeping pace with the similarly specced Dell XPS 13 without bruising your bank account too much.

“For everyday business use, this means whip-fast loading times and juggling dozens of browser tabs without lag, but Lenovo’s laptop is capable of more heavy-duty tasks too.”

