‘The law is not a plaything for presidents’: Mike Pence adviser’s statement leaked ahead of Jan 6 hearing

The man who advised former vice president Mike Pence to help him push back on attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results will tell the select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol a simple message: the law is not a plaything for presidents.

Greg Jacob served as Mr Pence’s counsel during his vice presidency and his statement leaked to Politico ahead of the committee’s third day of hearings.

