'The King's Man' Early Reactions: Ralph Fiennes & Gemma Arterton's Much-Awaited Prequel Leaves Critics Divided

Posted on December 8, 2021 0 Comments0

After several delays (due to the pandemic), Matthew Vaughn’s espionage-thriller ‘The King’s Man’ is all set to release in cinema halls in a few weeks. But it seems like the much-awaited prequel of 2014’s ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ and its 2017 sequel ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ has failed to impress the critics. With the early reactions already in, Vaughn’s movie has just managed to secure grace scores to get past the finish line.

The plot of the third instalment of the already-popular Kingsman franchise revolves around an undercover British spy agency whose main motive is to eliminate global threats. And the prequel takes us back in time giving us a detailed account of how the organisation was formed. While the first instalment starred Taron Egerton and Colin Firth in pivotal roles, Vaughn’s prequel features Gemma Arterton, Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans, Djimon Hounsou, Harris Dickinson and Charles Dance in pivotal roles.

The spy drama which takes place during the first World War was originally slated to release in November 2019, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, makers kept on pushing the movie to a later date before finally settling for December 22. While many critics praised the movie for its compelling characters and action sequences, others didn’t seem much impressed with the dramatic storyline.

Check out what critics have to say about the film here:

The popular spy movie franchise which is based on the novel ‘The Secret Service’ by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Matthew Vaughn’s ‘The King’s Man’ is all set to release in cinema halls on December 22, 2021.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman’ Actor Colin Farrell To Reprise His Penguin Character In A Spinoff Series

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'The King's Man' Early Reactions: Ralph Fiennes & Gemma Arterton's Much-Awaited Prequel Leaves Critics Divided

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *