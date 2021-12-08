'The King's Man' Early Reactions: Ralph Fiennes & Gemma Arterton's Much-Awaited Prequel Leaves Critics Divided

After several delays (due to the pandemic), Matthew Vaughn’s espionage-thriller ‘The King’s Man’ is all set to release in cinema halls in a few weeks. But it seems like the much-awaited prequel of 2014’s ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ and its 2017 sequel ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ has failed to impress the critics. With the early reactions already in, Vaughn’s movie has just managed to secure grace scores to get past the finish line.

The plot of the third instalment of the already-popular Kingsman franchise revolves around an undercover British spy agency whose main motive is to eliminate global threats. And the prequel takes us back in time giving us a detailed account of how the organisation was formed. While the first instalment starred Taron Egerton and Colin Firth in pivotal roles, Vaughn’s prequel features Gemma Arterton, Ralph Fiennes, Rhys Ifans, Djimon Hounsou, Harris Dickinson and Charles Dance in pivotal roles.

The spy drama which takes place during the first World War was originally slated to release in November 2019, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, makers kept on pushing the movie to a later date before finally settling for December 22. While many critics praised the movie for its compelling characters and action sequences, others didn’t seem much impressed with the dramatic storyline.

Check out what critics have to say about the film here:

As someone who loves the first Kingsman movie and really enjoyed the second one, all I really have to say about The King’s Man is… it’s bad. There’s some neat action and fun performances, but the story and tone are a mess and the “comedy” is downright awful at times. pic.twitter.com/jhI5GZbRYm — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) December 6, 2021

I saw King’s Man. It’s proof that Matthew Vaughn doesn’t understand what was so great about the first movie. This prequel can’t decide what it wants to be and suffers as a result. That said, I could watch Ralph Fiennes do spy stuff all day. Is it too late to make him James Bond? pic.twitter.com/C8dX29Ekx6 — Jake (@jacobkleinman) December 6, 2021

THE KING’S MAN is … bizarre. Tonally, it’s the wildest movie I’ve seen this year, its both self-serious and utterly, totally silly. It also has a deeply troubling plot that the more I think on it, the more I loathe. But Rasputin has superpowers I guess? — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 6, 2021

I was not a fan of The King’s Man. I love the first two films & Vaughn’s work overall but this prequel doesn’t particularly enrich that mythology. The action is fun when it happens but there isn’t a ton and the story is awkwardly disjointed. I forgot about it the moment it ended pic.twitter.com/0Wu9RQLqIs — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 6, 2021

THE KING’S MAN is the kind of franchise prequel typically fobbed off to the guy who did the visual effects on the last one, but Matthew Vaughn made it himself?! The search for what Vaughn’s actual deal is continues, given that this one features a series pivot to Dad Movie (!?). — Jesse Hassenger (@rockmarooned) December 6, 2021

#TheKingsMan is excellent and loaded with fantastic action and a number of surprises. While Ralph Fiennes was great, Rhys Ifans *steals* the movie with his portrayal of Rasputin. Loved how Matthew Vaughn weaves in real history. Will def see again. Thumbs way up. pic.twitter.com/Z1erb86R5Z — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 6, 2021

The King’s Man might be one of the bigger surprises this year! It has the series’ over-bloated and messy pace, but story-wise it’s much more grounded and remarkably poignant. Probably the best in the series. Rhys Ifans’ Rasputin is perfect. He’s an insane wildcard Bond villain. pic.twitter.com/YoUguQWiO3 — Ryan “Horror” Hollinger (@ryanhollinger) December 6, 2021

THE KING’S MAN feels like two very different films, 1917 in a KINGSMAN shell. The script seems like pages of two separate scripts shuffled together. When there is action it’s well done, but the implications of the villain are messy (to put it mildly). *Insert shrug emoji* — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) December 6, 2021

The King’s Man is an unexpectedly emotional WWI story, brilliant Ralph Fiennes action movie and historical prequel all rolled into one. A fitting origin yarn to the first film. A big thumbs up from me. #TheKingsMan — 100% Cassam Looch (@cassamlooch) December 6, 2021

The King’s Man blends real-life history to the heightened Kingsman world to mostly successful results. At times, the story meanders, but there’s genuine surprises, three Tom Hollander performances and Rhys Ifans being outrageous as Rasputin. What more do you want? #TheKingsMan pic.twitter.com/JafaRODzP5 — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) December 6, 2021

The popular spy movie franchise which is based on the novel ‘The Secret Service’ by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Matthew Vaughn’s ‘The King’s Man’ is all set to release in cinema halls on December 22, 2021.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Batman’ Actor Colin Farrell To Reprise His Penguin Character In A Spinoff Series

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'The King's Man' Early Reactions: Ralph Fiennes & Gemma Arterton's Much-Awaited Prequel Leaves Critics Divided